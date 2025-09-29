Cultural Evening in Brussels Celebrates Turkmenistan’s Independence Day

A cultural evening titled “Treasures of Independence: Celebrating Turkmen Heritage” took place in Brussels to mark Turkmenistan’s Independence Day. Hosted by the Embassy of Turkmenistan, the event gathered representatives from European Union institutions, ambassadors from Central Asian and other countries, the Secretary General of the Benelux Union, diplomats, cultural figures, and media.

The evening showcased Turkmen designers, highlighting the country’s modern cultural identity. Organized by Elena Kharitonova, founder of the Central Asian European Creative Alliance, the program continued the Alliance’s mission to foster cultural connections between Europe and Central Asia for the second consecutive year.1 и 6

A highlight was the fashion show by the Göwher Gouvernet brand, created by Turkmen designer Govher Gouvernet-Pirkulyeva. The collection was accompanied by innovative music composed by Maral Rahimova, an Embassy of Turkmenistan staff member. Rahimova used artificial intelligence to blend traditional Central Asian instrument sounds, demonstrating how technology and creativity can revitalize cultural expression.

Gaia Danese, Cultural Diplomacy Advisor at the European External Action Service, spoke at the event, underscoring cultural exchange as a foundation for mutual understanding.

In his address, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Sapar Palvanov celebrated the nation’s 34th anniversary of independence, emphasizing its millennia-old history and the Turkmen people’s dedication to preserving their cultural heritage across generations. He highlighted the interconnectedness of global cultures, stating, “Culture cannot exist in isolation; it thrives through interaction and mutual enrichment.”

Ambassador Palvanov also emphasized Turkmenistan’s UN-recognized neutral status, which fosters cooperation and dialogue. He noted, “Culture knows no borders; it unites people. Our task is to create opportunities for deeper, richer exchanges.”

The event strengthened cultural ties between Turkmenistan and Europe, showcasing culture’s power to foster friendship, trust, and peace. ///nCa, 29 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)