Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Turkmenistan regards the 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly as an important stage in international efforts to strengthen peace and stability. In today’s complex global environment, marked by numerous challenges and declining levels of trust, it is especially relevant to harness the potential of the United Nations — its political and diplomatic instruments and moral authority — to seek mutually acceptable solutions and ensure universal and comprehensive security.

Turkmenistan firmly upholds the principle of integrity and the interconnected nature of security in all its dimensions. We believe that political and military security cannot be long-term or sustainable without simultaneously ensuring economic, energy, food, and environmental security. The principles of permanent neutrality and non-interference, as well as an unwavering commitment to the peaceful political and diplomatic settlement of international conflicts, remain central to the foreign policy of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is an active member of a number of UN subsidiary bodies — in particular, the Commission on Population and Development, the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, the Commission for Social Development, the Executive Boards of UN Women and UNICEF, and the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). We will continue to apply our accumulated experience to advancing the key initiatives of the Organization. At the 80th session of the General Assembly, Turkmenistan will promote international initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan on critical global and regional issues.

Peace and Security

Consistently pursuing the course of strengthening international peace and security, Turkmenistan will continue to advance its initiatives within the framework of the United Nations. We proceed from the conviction that the policy of positive neutrality, based on trust and respect, is an effective tool for reinforcing stability, preventing conflicts, and fostering international cooperation.

The fundamental principles of the UN Charter and universally recognized norms of international law remain the foundation of Turkmenistan’s peace efforts, providing a reliable basis for the fair and peaceful settlement of international disputes.

In line with General Assembly resolution 79/274 “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, our country intends to take an active part in the development of Guidelines on the Observance and Implementation of the Principles of Neutrality for the Sake of Peace and Security, and to initiate consultations on establishing a Peace Mediation Chamber in Turkmenistan under UN auspices. This body would make it possible to use more effectively the potential of neutral states for peace negotiations and conflict resolution.

Turkmenistan will host the International Forum of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat in December 2025, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality and the International Day of Neutrality. The forum will serve as a platform to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including through the Group of Friends of Neutrality, with the convening of its next high-level meeting.

For the first time, the 80th session agenda will include the item “Neutrality for Peace and Security.” In this regard, Turkmenistan will initiate the consideration of a draft resolution entitled “The Role and Importance of the Policy of Neutrality in Maintaining and Strengthening International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” in the first half of 2026, building on the resolution adopted in 2020.

Turkmenistan also proposes to host the International Forum “Central Asia – A Space of Peaceful Coexistence” in Ashgabat under the auspices of the UN, UNESCO, and the Alliance of Civilizations, with the participation of regional states, international experts, and institutions.

Our country will continue to support the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), including cooperation with its programme offices in Málaga. Turkmenistan will expand practical collaboration based on the 2024 Technical Guidelines for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure from Terrorist Attacks. In consultation with UNOCT, Turkmenistan will initiate the establishment of a Permanent Programme Office for Early Warning of Terrorism in Ashgabat, working on a global scale and drawing on the experience of the Central Asian early warning network.

Turkmenistan will also deepen cooperation with UN peacekeeping structures, including consideration of providing resources, military, and civilian personnel to support effective peacekeeping operations.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan will submit a draft resolution proclaiming an International Day of Mediation, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and neutral platforms in preventing and resolving conflicts.

Turkmenistan will also initiate a World Summit on the Culture of Peace, Trust, and Mutual Respect among Peoples under UN auspices. A key outcome of this summit would be the development and adoption of a Global Code of International Trust, serving as a universal framework for relations between states, based on equality, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Sustainable Development, Transport, and Energy

Turkmenistan attaches special importance to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to strengthening global economic, transport, and energy connectivity. We will promote initiatives aimed at building a fair, balanced, and inclusive system of international development.

Turkmenistan will initiate a draft resolution proclaiming the UN Decade on Sustainable Transport (2026–2035). This will consolidate the international community’s efforts to develop sustainable and accessible transport corridors, particularly for landlocked states.

Our country will further develop the Ashgabat Process on Transport, transforming it into an effective platform for coordinating international and regional transport initiatives, synchronizing projects, and accelerating the creation of a sustainable global transport architecture.

In the Second Committee, Turkmenistan will table a draft resolution entitled “The Key Role of Reliable and Stable Energy Connectivity in Ensuring Sustainable Development,” building on resolution 78/149 adopted in December 2023 at our initiative. This will promote transparent and reliable energy flows and greater integration of renewable energy sources into the global system.

Turkmenistan will also propose the creation of a World Platform for Digital Integration under UN auspices, based on principles of equality, trust, and the inadmissibility of using ICTs to the detriment of peace, security, and sustainable development.

Ecology, Climate, and Water Resources

Turkmenistan identifies the fight against climate change, land degradation, and water scarcity as priorities. We will promote initiatives aimed at ecosystem preservation, sustainable resource management, and stronger international mechanisms for environmental protection.

Our country will initiate the creation of a Regional Center to Combat Desertification for Central Asia under UN auspices, serving as a platform to coordinate efforts on land protection, ecosystem restoration, and soil conservation.

Turkmenistan will also promote the development and adoption of UN Regional Conventions on the Amudarya and Syrdarya river basins, establishing legal frameworks for sustainable and equitable management of transboundary water resources.

Together with Central Asian partners, Turkmenistan will continue advancing the UN Special Programme for the Aral Sea Basin (UN SPAS), as mandated by ESCAP resolution 79/8 of May 2023. This programme will address environmental, social, and humanitarian challenges in the region.

Our country will advance the Caspian Environmental Initiative, first proposed at the 78th UNGA, with the Second Caspian Environmental Forum planned for 2026.

In addition, Turkmenistan will promote the establishment of a Regional Center for Climate-Related Technologies in Central Asia, focusing on climate adaptation, mitigation, and international cooperation in environmental innovation.

Humanitarian Cooperation

Humanitarian cooperation remains a key dimension of Turkmenistan’s diplomacy, strengthening trust and mutual understanding between peoples.

Turkmenistan will convene international consultations on “Women, Peace and Security” within the framework of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia, enhancing women’s role in peacebuilding and regional cooperation.

Our country will expand the Youth Dialogue of Central Asia under the global agenda “Youth, Peace and Security,” ensuring meaningful youth participation in decision-making and peacebuilding.

Turkmenistan will propose the proclamation of an International Day of Multilingual Diplomacy, to promote dialogue, trust, and respect for linguistic and cultural diversity.

We also plan to establish a Regional Platform for Youth Peacemaking in Ashgabat, serving as an educational and dialogue hub to train young professionals in diplomacy, peacebuilding, and tolerance.

Turkmenistan will submit a draft resolution on “The Cultural Heritage of the Great Silk Road as a Factor of Peace and Development,” underscoring the role of historical and cultural heritage in building trust, cooperation, and sustainable development.

Our country will continue promoting cultural, exhibition, and tourism initiatives to highlight national heritage, foster cultural exchange, and strengthen humanitarian ties.

International Law and Interaction with the United Nations

Turkmenistan consistently advocates for strengthening the rule of international law and reinforcing the central role of the UN in global affairs.

Our country will propose declaring 2028 the Year of International Law, as a step to strengthen the legal foundations of peace and cooperation, and to underscore the role of law in upholding the UN Charter.

Turkmenistan will actively participate in UN activities, including as a member of ECOSOC for 2026–2028, and will seek election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member for 2031–2032.

As the depositary of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and a party to core disarmament treaties, Turkmenistan will uphold the principles of non-proliferation, actively participate in the NPT Review Conference and related forums, support the objectives of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, and continue exploring the possibility of accession.

Conclusion

At the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan will advance a holistic vision of security and sustainable development, grounded in neutrality, trust, and multilateral cooperation. Our country reaffirms its readiness for constructive engagement with all Member States and UN bodies in the pursuit of universal peace, security, and prosperity. ///nCa, 26 September 2025 (originally published by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN)