TIF 2025: On the Path to Green Energy – Turkmenistan to Convert Four Power Plants to Combined-Cycle Operation

Elvira Kadyrova

Awaza, 19 September 2025 – Deputy Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Serdar Saparov, addressed a session at the “Investment Forum of Turkmenistan” titled “Digital and Green Transformations for Sustainable Development Interests,” highlighting the sector’s pivotal role in the country’s sustainable growth.

Dynamic Sector Growth: From Reliable Supply to Exports

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Energy is implementing state policies aimed at ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers, building new generation capacities, and expanding electricity exports.

Today, Turkmenistan operates 12 power plants with a total installed capacity of over 6,500 megawatts. This not only meets domestic needs but also enables growing exports to neighboring countries.

Green Energy: Toward Carbon Neutrality

Turkmenistan is advancing a major project – the construction of a combined-cycle power plant on the Caspian Sea coast with a capacity of 1,574 MW. Work is progressing at an accelerated pace, and its commissioning will boost exports to neighboring nations.

A standout example is the project to build a ground-mounted solar-wind power plant with 10 MW capacity in the country’s western region. This initiative opens promising opportunities for foreign companies with expertise in the field.

As part of modernizing its energy sector, Turkmenistan plans to convert four power plants – Ahal, Mary, Lebap, and Darvaza – to combined steam-gas cycle operation. This upgrade will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the efficiency of natural gas utilization.

Call for Dialogue

Turkmenistan is open to strategic investments and technological partnerships. The country is currently in talks with leading companies from China, Europe, South Korea, and Japan.

In closing, the deputy minister emphasized that Turkmenistan has established a robust legal framework to protect foreign investments at every stage, inviting interested companies to engage in dialogue and joint project implementation in the country.///nCa, 19 September 2025