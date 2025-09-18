TIF 2025: Turkmenistan’s Transport Strategy – Integrating into the Global Network

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

Awaza, September 18, 2025 – At the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), Turkmenistan’s Minister of Railway Transport, Mammet Akammedov, unveiled the country’s logistics strategy, aimed at modernizing the transport sector and strengthening its role in global connectivity.

Turkmenistan is actively implementing national programs to develop its transport infrastructure, focusing on expanding the transport network and boosting cargo flows. These efforts are designed to unlock the country’s transit and transport potential while fostering regional and international cooperation, enabling Turkmenistan to integrate into global transport systems.

Among the perspective initiatives is the construction of the Ashgabat–Arkadag–Avaza railway, spanning approximately 600 km. This project aims to enhance domestic connectivity and bolster the country’s transit capabilities.

A significant milestone was the signing of the Ashgabat Agreement in 2011, which established an international transport and transit corridor connecting Oman, Iran, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Qatar, Kazakhstan, and India have since joined this agreement, expanding its scope.

Another promising project is the Turgundi–Herat–Kandahar railway, which will link Turkmenistan’s western border with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. A 42-km section, Imamnazar–Aqina–Andkhoy, is already under construction as part of this corridor.

Expanding Railway Infrastructure

Since gaining independence, Turkmenistan has significantly expanded its railway network, constructing 1,659 km of new railways, including routes such as:

– Tedjen–Serakhs

– Turkmenabat–Kerki

– Ashgabat–Dashoguz

– Bereket–Serhetyaka

– Bereket–Etrek

– Kerki–Imamnazar

Currently, over 5,000 km of railways ensure reliable connectivity across the country’s regions and support the growth of transit traffic. To modernize the sector, Turkmenistan has invested in new passenger and freight locomotives and built critical infrastructure, such as the Turkmenabat–Kerki–Amudarya bridge.

Strategic Transit Corridors

Turkmenistan’s strategic location in Central Asia positions it as a key hub in transit corridors linking East and West. Within the China–Europe routes, corridors like China–Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Turkey–Europe are being developed in the Caspian sea. New routes are also emerging, including:

– Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye

– Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye

Significant emphasis is placed on developing the International Port of Turkmenbashi and expanding the road network, which has increased the volume of processed cargo.

Investing in Modern Infrastructure

To enhance the efficiency of cargo transport, Turkmenistan is investing in cutting-edge, high-tech infrastructure. Akammedov emphasized that investments go beyond financial resources, encompassing technology, knowledge, integration into global supply chains, and the development of skilled professionals.

A Vision for Global Integration

Akammedov expressed optimism that, with the support of international partners, Central Asia could be integrated into the global transport network, transforming the region into a vital hub for international trade and transport. Turkmenistan views sustainable transport development as a cornerstone of global progress and is eager to share its expertise while strengthening partnerships to achieve ambitious goals.

By leveraging its railway, maritime, road, and air infrastructure, Turkmenistan is positioning itself as a critical link in global logistics, ready to drive economic growth and regional connectivity. ///nCa, 18 September 2025