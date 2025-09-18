President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Participants of the TIF 2025 Investment Forum in Awaza

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed a congratulatory message to the participants of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), which opened in the National Tourist Zone “Awaza” on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the country’s independence.

In his address, the head of state emphasized that the forum plays a pivotal role in enhancing Turkmenistan’s industrial capacity, attracting investments for economic diversification, establishing new industries producing competitive goods for global markets, and expanding the capabilities of existing enterprises. “I am firmly convinced that this event in Awaza will contribute to further industrialization and socio-economic development of the regions in the era of the Revival of the New Epoch of a Powerful State, the adoption of modern technologies in industries, the active promotion of the digital economy concept, and the attraction of investments,” the President underscored.

The forum provides a unique platform for strengthening ties with foreign investors, businesspeople, international financial and banking institutions, as well as Turkmenistan’s state bodies and entrepreneurs. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange experiences in sustainable development, the adoption of new technologies, the digital economy, and innovations. Guests of the forum will be introduced to Turkmenistan’s achievements in innovative technologies, as well as opportunities for establishing cooperation and elevating product quality to international standards.

The President particularly highlighted the importance of ongoing reforms in the country aimed at implementing medium- and long-term state programs, strategies, and concepts.

“Guests participating in this significant event will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Turkmenistan’s current economic development indicators, its investment strategy, industrial and innovative progress, the adoption of scientific and technical developments, and cutting-edge technologies in the production system, as well as the country’s economic potential and achievements over the years of independence,” the head of state noted.

In concluding his address, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized: “Ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of the country is linked to economic diversification, the effective use of the state’s rich natural and raw material resources, the growth of production in various sectors of the private sector, and the increase in investment volumes in industries based on innovative technologies and modern industrial and production projects.” /// nCa, 18 September 2025