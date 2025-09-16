Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Meets with Bahrain’s Deputy Foreign Minister

On 16 September 2025, a meeting took place between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Talal Abdulsalam Al-Ansari, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-Bahraini cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas.

Both sides emphasized the importance of mutual high-level visits and meetings on the sidelines of multilateral international platforms. They noted the positive experience of cooperation within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, and highlighted the significance of developing interparliamentary ties and strengthening collaboration between the foreign policy institutions of the two countries.

The discussions also covered issues related to improving the bilateral legal framework for cooperation and ways to advance previously reached agreements.

It should be noted that Bahrain’s new Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Bassam Ahmed Ali Marzouk, has been accredited. ///nCa, 16 September 2025