3rd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum to take place in Uzbekistan in November

The third EU-Central Asia Economic Forum will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 26 November 2025, according to the website of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships.

Building on the two previous iterations of the EU-Central Asia Economic Forum, held in 2021in Bishkek and 2023 in Almaty, and organised in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), the Forum will gather representatives of the EU and its Member States, Central Asian governments, private sector from Europe and Central Asia, International Financial Institutions, and other international organisations.

As a key platform for EU-CA Cooperation, in line with the EU’s Global Gateway, the forum will focus on strengthening economic partnerships to foster shared prosperity and sustainable growth. Key discussions will cover improving the business climate, enhancing trade and transport connectivity, fostering regional integration, boosting regional competitiveness through skills development, and developing sustainable, responsible value chains for critical raw materials.

The event will be linked to the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum, to take place the following day and aimed at enhancing transport connectivity. ///nCa, 10 September 2025