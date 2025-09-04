President of Turkmenistan Preparing for Official Visit to Italy

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic, a meeting took place between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Toyly Komekov, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Edmondo Cirielli. The central topic of the talks was the upcoming official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Italy, scheduled for later this year.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation within international organizations and the prospects for holding joint events involving relevant government agencies.

Special attention was given to cultural collaboration, particularly the organization of an exhibition at Rome’s Capitoline Museum featuring unique artifacts from ancient Margiana and Nisa. Among the exhibits are valuable discoveries made during joint Turkmen-Italian archaeological expeditions, aimed at showcasing Turkmenistan’s rich historical heritage to European audiences.

Concluding the meeting, the diplomats exchanged warm wishes of peace and prosperity for the peoples of Turkmenistan and Italy, reaffirming their mutual interest in further strengthening bilateral partnership.

It is worth recalling that earlier this year, in May, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Astana on the sidelines of the “Central Asia – Italy” summit. During the meeting, Meloni extended an invitation to Berdimuhamedov to visit Italy at his convenience. ///nCa, 4 September 2025