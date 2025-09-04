Combating Maritime Offenses: Turkmenistan and UNODC Hold Training

From 2 to 3 September 2025, the Training Center of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan hosted a simulation exercise focused on the legal regulation of issues related to illicit maritime trade.

The event was supported by the Regional Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran, and Pakistan. It marked the first international event held at the Training Center since it was granted regional status, according to the State Customs Service.

Participants included representatives from key Turkmenistan state agencies, such as the Ministry of National Security, State Border Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Customs Service, Ministry of Defense, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as a delegation of experts from Kazakhstan.

The training program covered international legal frameworks for maintaining maritime order, concepts of maritime situational awareness, radar surveillance systems, synthetic aperture satellite systems, and methods for evidence collection and chain of custody to support judicial prosecution.

The exercise showcased the Training Center’s innovative approach to professional development, skill-building, and knowledge exchange. It underscored the importance of strengthening regional security and fostering effective cooperation between state authorities and international partners. ///nCa, 4 September 2025