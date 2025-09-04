Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Trade Partnership: Turnover Surges Fourfold to $3.3 Billion

In a significant milestone for regional economic cooperation, trade between Central Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has seen remarkable growth, reaching $3.3 billion in 2024, according to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). This represents a 4.2-fold increase compared to 2020, underscoring the deepening economic ties between the two regions.

The GCC countries—Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia—have become vital trade partners for Central Asia. Approximately 80% of the mutual trade turnover consists of imports from the Gulf to Central Asian countries, highlighting the region’s reliance on Gulf goods.

The United Arab Emirates stands out as the dominant player, accounting for an impressive 97% of the GCC’s trade with Central Asia.

Among Central Asian nations, Turkmenistan leads as the largest trading partner with the Gulf, contributing $2 billion, or 61% of the total trade volume. Uzbekistan follows with $740 million (23%), and Kazakhstan with $302 million (9%).

The growth in trade has been particularly dynamic for some Central Asian nations. Turkmenistan recorded a 9.9-fold increase in trade with the Gulf, Kyrgyzstan a 9.5-fold rise, and Uzbekistan an 8.1-fold surge, demonstrating the rapid expansion of economic ties. For Turkmenistan, trade with the Gulf constitutes approximately 10% of its total foreign trade turnover, a significant share compared to Kyrgyzstan’s 1% and less than 1% for other Central Asian countries.

The EDB projects continued growth in this partnership, with an unrealized trade potential estimated at $4.9 billion—an additional 150% of the current turnover. Of this, $4.4 billion represents potential exports from the Gulf, including high-demand goods such as automobiles, electronics, and jewelry. Meanwhile, Central Asia has the potential to export $0.5 billion worth of goods, primarily precious and non-ferrous metals and agricultural products. ///nCa, 4 September 2025