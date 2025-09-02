UNDP, GEF, and Partners Support the Opening of “Green” Buildings at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan

Mary, 1 September 2025 – Today, the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan (SEIT) held a ceremonial opening of its new buildings, including a teaching building, a sports complex, a student dormitory, and a clean energy Monument.

The new buildings have become pilot facilities under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project in Turkmenistan, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan with financial support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) — “Developing National Capacity of Turkmenistan through Improving Regulatory Environment towards Energy Efficient and Sustainable Building Sector”. The new facilities incorporate solutions aimed at reducing energy consumption, harnessing solar power, conserving water, and creating a comfortable learning environment.

UNDP played a key role in the project, providing technical support and expert guidance at all stages — from design and construction to the implementation of energy efficiency, water-saving, and renewable energy solutions. During the final stage of construction, in the course of commissioning works, UNDP specialists, together with TSEI scientists and the Institute’s Scientific and Production Center for Renewable Energy, conducted monitoring of energy and water consumption. The results confirmed the successful integration of “green” building standards and innovative technologies.

During the opening ceremony, UNDP presented SEIT with “Green Certificates,” recognizing the institute’s commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient construction. The certificates highlight achievements in implementing water-saving technologies, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, integrating solar installations and other renewable energy solutions, as well as involving students in sustainable construction practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility.

Previously, UNDP and SEIT successfully collaborated under the project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza,” implemented jointly with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and financially supported by GEF. The project aimed to promote sustainable urban development, expand the use of renewable energy, and introduce innovative energy-efficient technologies, forming an important part of the country’s efforts to fulfill its international commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change. In the long term, the project helps build a solid knowledge base and expertise in sustainable construction, strengthens SEIT’s capacity as a leading institute for training specialists in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and supports the dissemination of “green” technologies across the country.

The experience of implementing “green” technologies at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan will serve as a key example for constructing low-energy buildings in Turkmenistan and contribute to achieving national sustainable development goals and advancing environmentally friendly solutions in the energy and construction sectors. ///nCa, 2 September 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)