The Trans-Caspian Route and the SCO:The Strengthening Role and Prospects of Uzbekistan

Ildar Yaushev, Lead Specialist of the Department at the Center for the Study of Transport and Logistics Development Problems, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Amid global changes in world trade and logistics, the countries of Central Asia are becoming key links in the formation of new transport routes. Among them, the Trans-Caspian route, which connects China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus, and further to Europe, is gaining special significance.

Located in the very heart of Central Asia, Uzbekistan is transforming from a country historically dependent on its northern neighbors into a key hub of new transcontinental corridors.

Two main elements define this transformational process: active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian route. Their synergy creates unique opportunities to strengthen Uzbekistan’s regional and international status.

For Uzbekistan, the Trans-Caspian route opens an additional logistics corridor leading to Turkey through the ports of the Caspian Sea and the countries of the South Caucasus. From there, it provides access to European markets, expanding the geography of trade.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has actively taken practical steps to develop new and modernize existing land and multimodal transport corridors covering the entire Eurasian region.

Among the most promising projects are the construction of railways China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan.

In the context of integrating the Trans-Caspian route with the SCO infrastructure, a foundation is being laid for the creation of a new network of multimodal transport corridors covering the entire Eurasian continent.

It is important to note that a key complement to the Trans-Caspian corridor for Uzbekistan is the Trans-Afghan railway project (Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan).

The complementarity of these two directions (Trans-Caspian and Trans-Afghan) will allow the country to become a true “transport hub” of the region, connecting East and West, North and South.

Among the routes, the following directions stand out:

“South Asian countries – Afghanistan – Central Asia – South Caucasus (Black Sea ports) – European Union”

“China – Central Asia – Caucasus – Europe”

At the SCO summit held in 2024, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, speaking at the leaders’ meeting in Astana, emphasized the necessity of forming an integrated and interconnected transport-transit system, as well as the importance of further developing economic cooperation for the harmonization of transport and logistics projects.

As a result of reforms aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian route, the volume of cargo transported between Uzbekistan and Europe via the Caspian Sea has increased fourfold over the past five years.

In the first half of 2025, the volume of export-import cargo transported by the Republic of Uzbekistan via the Caspian Sea (towards Turkey, Europe, countries of South America, Africa, and other regions) amounted to approximately 500 thousand tons, which is 7% higher compared to the same period last year.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, uniting giants such as China and Russia, as well as Central Asian states, India, Pakistan, and Iran, represents an ideal platform for Uzbekistan to promote its transport initiatives.

To further develop trade and economic ties and enhance the competitiveness of national transport corridors, the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan is implementing a set of practical measures to develop international land transport routes, namely: “China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Turkey,” with access to European ports, spanning 5430 km.

This route is among the most promising transport corridors utilizing land transport modes. The route has a well-developed railway infrastructure, allowing cargo delivery from the city of Kashgar (PRC) to Turkey by rail, with access to European countries.

In addition to the classic routes through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, alternative connections with Iran, Pakistan, and southern ports are being developed.

Work is underway to create its own fleet on the Caspian Sea, which will accelerate cargo delivery and provide control over the logistics chain.

Special attention is given to digital integration, namely the implementation of electronic transport documents and the unification of customs procedures, which can radically reduce delays and bureaucracy.

The Trans-Caspian route has significant potential for transport development; however, its attractiveness compared to other directions is constrained by a combination of multimodality challenges and insufficiently developed infrastructure.

The SCO, in turn, offers a political platform, security mechanisms, and financing potential necessary for implementing ambitious projects.

The successful synergy of these two directions will not only strengthen Uzbekistan’s economic sovereignty and prosperity but also elevate it to a qualitatively new level — from a regional player to a significant actor in Eurasian politics and economy, largely shaping the future of Central Asia.///nCa, 2 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan)