Turkmenistan stands ready to contribute to strengthening global security: New initiatives in the field of nuclear non-proliferation

On 18 July 2025, during a Cabinet of Ministers meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov presented a report focused on strengthening cooperation with international organizations in ensuring global security, with an emphasis on maintaining peace and controlling the use of nuclear energy.

Meredov noted that strengthening security is a key vector of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, based on its status of permanent neutrality. The country actively collaborates with the United Nations (UN) and its specialized agencies, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to promote global peace and security.

Particular attention is paid to supporting international initiatives to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and ensure control over nuclear activities.

The Minister highlighted Turkmenistan’s consistent stance in fulfilling obligations under key international treaties on nuclear security:

– In 1994, Turkmenistan acceded to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

– In 1998, the country ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

– In 2006, Turkmenistan became a party to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs proposed exploring the possibility of Turkmenistan’s accession to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), adopted by the UN in 2017 and entered into force in 2021. Currently, 94 states have joined this treaty.

Within the framework of cooperation with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Meredov proposed holding a regional seminar in Turkmenistan in 2026 for the National Data Centers of the CTBTO, with participation from coordinators of centers from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

An initiative was also voiced to improve the operation of the seismological station in Turkmenistan, which is part of the International Monitoring System (IMS) of the CTBT.

Additionally, it was proposed to establish a mechanism for Turkmen specialized institutions to use IMS data for scientific and practical purposes.

Meredov emphasized the importance of further strengthening partnership with the IAEA.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that developing relations with international organizations, such as the UN and IAEA, is a key priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. He approved all proposed initiatives and instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs R. Meredov to take appropriate measures to implement them. ///nCa, 21 July 2025