UK Parliament Launches New Group to Strengthen Ties with Central Asia

On 14 July 2025, the UK Parliament hosted the inaugural meeting of the newly established All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cooperation with Central Asian Countries. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing parliamentary diplomacy and building up stronger ties between the UK and the Central Asian region, the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

The APPG, chaired by Labour MP Pam Cox, comprises members from various political parties across both Houses of the UK Parliament. While APPGs do not directly shape foreign policy, they play a crucial role in promoting international engagement, encouraging cross-party dialogue, and sustaining parliamentary interest in global issues.

The formation of the group reflects growing recognition among British parliamentarians of Central Asia’s dynamic development, and substantial potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, members outlined key priorities for the group’s work, including:

Strengthening political and inter-parliamentary relations;

Promoting trade, economic, and investment partnerships, particularly in energy and education;

Addressing climate change, sustainable supply chains, and transport corridors;

Enhancing humanitarian and cultural collaboration;

Organizing thematic briefings to deepen understanding of the region.

The establishment of the APPG provides a new platform for constructive dialogue and initiatives, underscoring the strategic importance of Central Asia in the context of global stability, energy security, and economic connectivity. ///nCa, 18 July 2025