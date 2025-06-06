Turkmenistan participated in CIS Heads of Government Council Meeting in Dushanbe

On 5 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) took place in Dushanbe. The meeting brought together prime ministers from Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan was represented by Deputy Prime Minister for the Financial and Economic Sector, Khojamyrat Geldimyradov.

During the session, several documents aimed at strengthening economic cooperation within the CIS were approved.

Among the documents was the Agreement on Cooperation in the Development of Heavy Engineering Industries. This document emphasizes innovative development, modernization of technologies and equipment, and support for the production of machinery, equipment, and tools for the metallurgical, mining, energy, oil and gas, and chemical industries, as well as the manufacture of large-scale metal structures.

The Council of Heads of Government approved the Concept for the Development of Cooperation in the Light Industry and the Action Plan for its implementation. The concept focuses on:

Enhancing cooperation in the processing of animal and plant-based raw materials.

Collaboration with the chemical and petrochemical industries to ensure raw material supplies for the growing production of blended fabrics from chemical and synthetic fibers and threads.

Coordination of interstate and intersectoral ties to support cooperation with related economic sectors.

Innovative development of technologies, equipment modernization, technical re-equipment, and the creation of new economically efficient, resource- and energy-saving, and environmentally safe light industry and waste processing productions.

Another significant document was the Concept for the Harmonization of National Air Traffic Management Systems. Its goal is to enhance flight safety and the economic efficiency of using the airspace of CIS countries by ensuring uniformity in regulatory rules, standards, procedures, and operational characteristics.

The Council also approved an updated Concept for Cooperation in Public Health Protection. This document prioritizes the application of telemedicine technologies and the development of information technologies in healthcare. Plans include conducting joint applied and fundamental research, as well as scientific and innovative developments in medicine and pharmaceuticals.

During the meeting, the Regulation on the CIS Volunteers Forum was signed. The forum will become an annual event aimed at exchanging experiences, developing the volunteer movement, and strengthening international cooperation. It will be held in rotation among CIS countries in alphabet order.

Participants also approved the Regulation on the Principles of Forming the Organizational and Technical Structure, Construction, and Functioning of the Joint (Unified) Communication System of the Armed Forces of CIS Countries; the updated Regulation on the Council of Heads of State and Public Television and Radio Organizations; the Main Directions and Measures for the Development of the Joint System for Monitoring and Assessing Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Conditions of CIS Member States Until 2030.

As a result of the meeting, a new award was established—the Badge “For the Development of Tourism in the Commonwealth of Independent States”. Additionally, several documents related to the activities of the CIS Economic Court were adopted.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States is scheduled for 30 September 2025, in Minsk. /// nCa, 6 June 2025