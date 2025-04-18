TEIF 2025 will open up new horizons for energy, investment and technological cooperation

Kuala Lumpur, April 2025. Turkmenistan is entering a new level of economic diplomacy. TEIF 2025, which will be held on April 23-24 at the state-of-the-art Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC), promises to be the key event of the year in the fields of energy, sustainable development and international cooperation.

However, as is typical for international forums, key processes unfold even before the official opening. The pre-forum sessions of TEIF 2025 not only determine the directions of discussions, but also serve as a practical demonstration of the integration of technology, education and energy for the operational solution of urgent tasks.

When Algorithms Drill Wells: Oil and gas Transformation through Artificial Intelligence

The first pre-forum session, organized jointly with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Section in Kuala Lumpur, will set a technically rich and strategically oriented tone. The session will be attended by representatives of such organizations as PETRONAS, Ad Terra Asia and the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern Turkmengaz.

As Ikram Rahim, Managing Director of Ad Terra Asia, noted: “The future of hydrocarbon production is no longer in chisels and pumps – it’s in code.”

The discussion focuses on artificial intelligence in the oil and gas sector: from drilling automation and intelligent reservoir monitoring to predictive analytics in logistics and emissions management.

For Turkmenistan, which has vast natural gas reserves, the use of artificial intelligence means not just digital transformation, but also a strategic reorientation to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of production. This topic will organically enter the agenda of the main panel of the forum dedicated to decarbonization and digitalization of the industry.

Intercultural bridges: education, tourism and business environment as a vector of sustainable development

The second pre-forum session will bring together representatives of academic circles, ministries and businesses of Turkmenistan and Malaysia. The discussion will be attended by Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Azat Atayev, Rector of the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas Bayrammyrat Atamanov and representative of the Malaysian Foreign Ministry Ahmad Rozian Abd.Ghani.

The participants will discuss issues of educational exchange, the development of academic and scientific programs, as well as sustainable tourism and the expansion of humanitarian and digital cooperation. Special attention will be paid to training specialists for new energy, organizing international internships and launching joint startups in the fields of artificial intelligence, sustainable development, ecotourism and cybersecurity.

TEIF 2025: A global platform for investment and transition to smart energy

The main program of TEIF 2025 will take place over two days and will bring together leading representatives of the business and political circles of Central and Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, as well as international organizations.

Central topics of the forum (agenda):

Conversion of natural gas into added value products:

Deep processing and development of gas chemistry,

Hydrogen technologies and environmentally friendly fuels,

Export of products with a high degree of readiness.

Digital transformation of energy:

The use of blockchain technologies in logistics,

Industrial solutions based on artificial intelligence

Implementation of infrastructure megaprojects:

Modernization of seaports and terminals,

Development of “green” logistics corridors,

The use of satellite telecommunications in energy and transport.

Asian electric power integration and investments.

Strengthening international partnership through the TAPI project and the creation of regional transport and energy hubs.

Investment strategies in the fields of IT, transport, telecommunications and sustainable urban development.

Soft power and hard energy: Turkmenistan as a center of dialogue and development

TEIF 2025 takes place during a period of particular importance for international diplomacy – within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, declared by the United Nations on the initiative of Turkmenistan. This gives the forum a political and symbolic significance.

Today, when the world is facing global challenges, Turkmenistan acts as a bridge between regions, civilizations and interests. Its energy potential is not only an economic asset, but also a tool for constructive interaction, building trust and expanding cooperation.

TEIF 2025 is not just an investment forum, but a platform for dialogue, partnership and a sustainable future. ///nCa, 18 April 2025 (material provided by the TEIF 2025 Organizers)