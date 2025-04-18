Saudi Arabian Ambassador Presents Credentials to the President of Turkmenistan

On Thursday, 17 April, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Turkmenistan, Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The Ambassador expressed high appreciation of Turkmenistan’s achievements. On behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the diplomat conveyed greetings to the head of state and the National Leader, and also congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on a successful visit to Japan.

The President of Turkmenistan warmly welcomed the new Ambassador and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in strengthening bilateral relations between the nations. He also conveyed his best wishes to the leadership of Saudi Arabia, stressing the importance of further developing the traditional bonds of friendship and partnership.

During the meeting, the sides noted close cooperation not only in the bilateral format, but also within the framework of international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The President of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the Saudi side for supporting Turkmenistan’s initiatives on the world stage.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the trade and economic sphere were discussed, a steady increase in trade turnover between the countries and the potential for further intensification of cooperation were noted. The fuel and energy sector, trade, investment, transport, chemical industry, textile and agricultural sectors were identified among the key areas of partnership.

In addition, the parties noted the prospects for cooperation in the fields of culture, science and art.

The President of Turkmenistan stressed the importance of studying the historical and cultural heritage of the peoples of the two countries within the framework of humanitarian partnership and confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Saudi Arabia.

Concluding the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in the consistent development of bilateral relations.

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 17 April 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Turkmenistan Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri, who presented copies of his credentials.

The Minister Meredov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic mission.

The sides stressed the high level of established friendly interstate relations in a wide range of areas.

The meeting also highlighted the effectiveness of the two countries’ contacts within regional and international organizations.///nCa, 18 April 2025