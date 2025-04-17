Workshop in Ashgabat Addresses Foreign Trade Procedures in Uzbekistan

On 15–16 April, a two-day workshop titled “Foreign Trade Activities in the Republic of Uzbekistan: Customs Procedures for Import, Transit and Export of Goods” was held in Ashgabat. The event was conducted within the framework of the International Trade Centre (ITC) project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, funded by the European Union (EU).



The workshop was part of the project’s efforts to foster cross-border trade with a focus on gender responsiveness. It was designed for women entrepreneurs, professionals from logistics companies, and representatives of government institutions involved in cross-border trade regulation. The main emphasis was placed on practical aspects of trade with Uzbekistan — one of Turkmenistan’s key trading partners — amid increasing bilateral trade and expanding cooperation under the free trade regime.

The sessions were delivered by highly experienced experts — Mr Arsen Ayrapetyants, Chairman of the Association of Customs Brokers of Uzbekistan, and Mr Enver Khalilov, Deputy Chairman. They provided detailed explanations of how to conclude foreign trade contracts, conduct commercial negotiations with Uzbek partners, and comply with core customs procedures such as import, transit, temporary storage, and inward processing of goods in Uzbekistan.



Special attention was devoted to the use of electronic systems adopted in Uzbekistan, including the Unified Electronic Information System for Foreign Trade Operations and E-Tranzit. Participants explored topics such as customs duties, tariff preferences, and specific procedures for export-import operations between the two countries, as well as the rules applicable to the cross-border movement of individuals.

Practical exercises and open discussions enabled participants to better understand Uzbekistan’s regulatory framework and enhanced their readiness to engage in international trade more effectively.

The training supported the increased participation of women entrepreneurs and professionals in foreign trade, enhanced their awareness of working with Uzbek counterparts, and helped strengthen business ties between private sector representatives of both countries. It also contributed to promoting sustainable trade across the region. ITC and the EU will continue supporting women in the private sector by providing access to the knowledge and tools needed for successful international market entry.



About the Project

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is implementing a four-year technical assistance project “Turkmenistan: Enhancing Trade Resilience and Integration”, funded by the European Union (EU). The project aims to contribute to Turkmenistan’s economic development and to strengthen trade relations between the EU and Turkmenistan. This will be achieved by enhancing trade competitiveness through improvements in the business climate and by supporting Turkmenistan’s engagement in regional and global trade.///nCa, 17 April 2025 (in cooperation with ITC)