Round table with national working group on the Draft National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Control in Turkmenistan (2026-2030)

April 16, 2025, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – In a significant step toward advancing tuberculosis (TB) control in Turkmenistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office organized a meeting with the National Working Group on TB and WHO/Europe expert to review the first draft of the National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Control (2026-2030).

The meeting was held at UN Building in Ashgabat via videoconference, providing a platform for experts and policymakers to review the initial draft of the strategic plan. It facilitated in-depth discussions and helped define key actions essential for its development and successful implementation. Developed under the guidance of WHO/Europe TB expert Dr. Mikhail Volik, the plan establishes a strong framework for sustainable and effective tuberculosis prevention, diagnosis, and treatment across the country.

The session was held within the framework of the project “Exit of the National Tuberculosis Program of Turkmenistan from the Global Fund” for 2025.

National Strategic Plan (2026-2030)

The National Strategic Plan (2026-2030) aims to align with WHO Global Strategy to End TB, ensuring effective tuberculosis control through a sustainable and integrated healthcare approach. Development of a long-term strategy is a crucial element in achieving strong health systems and aligning with global efforts to reduce TB cases and improve healthcare accessibility. Through this initiative, Turkmenistan continues to prioritize public health, strengthen capacity-building, and enhance collaboration at both national and international levels. ///nCa, 17 April 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)