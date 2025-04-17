Kuwait hosted the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue

On April 15-16, 2025, a delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A. Gurbanov was on a working visit to the State of Kuwait to participate in the third ministerial meeting of the Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council (CA-GCC) Strategic Dialogue held in Kuwait city.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of foreign ministries of Central Asian countries and six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council – the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the sides discussed deepening of partnership in various spheres and the need to further expand mutually beneficial ties. Special attention was paid to the importance of analyzing specific recommendations and proposals aimed at expanding cooperation in trade-economic, investment, transport-communication, cultural-humanitarian, environmental protection and tourism spheres.

The commitment of the parties to actively develop multilateral mechanisms of interaction and strengthen mutual ties between Central Asia and the Gulf States was reaffirmed.

Addressing the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan voiced present issues and initiatives to strengthen cooperation between the countries participating in the Strategic Dialog in the transport-logistics, energy, economic and humanitarian spheres.

On the same day, the Turkmen delegation met with the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, A.Gurbanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the leadership of the State of Kuwait from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Expressing gratitude for kind words, the Crown Prince of Kuwait conveyed warm greetings to the President of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

On the sidelines of the third ministerial meeting of the Central Asia-GCC Strategic Dialogue, A.Gurbanov had meetings with the heads of delegations of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman.

During the talks, the current state and prospects of cooperation were discussed, as well as exchange of views on the regional and international agenda took place

In addition, the sides considered issues related to the implementation of the Agreement on the Establishment of an International Transport and Transit Corridor between the Governments of Iran, Oman, Qatar, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan (Ashgabat Agreement).///MFA Turkmenistan, 16 Apr

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya Highlights Progress in GCC-Central Asia Strategic Dialogue

The third ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries marks a significant milestone in establishing a sustainable partnership based on mutual respect and shared interests, stressed Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, according to KUNA.

Speaking at a joint press conference with GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi following the conclusion of the meeting, Al-Yahya, current President of the GCC Ministerial Council, highlighted the growing historical, cultural, and human ties between the two regions, and emphasized the shared political will to strengthen strategic cooperation.

The discussions covered several key priority areas, including strengthening economic and trade relations, fostering investment, and advancing critical sectors such as transportation, energy, clean energy transition, green economies, and modern technology development.

Additionally, participants addressed food and water security, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence—essential areas for promoting stability and sustainable growth.

Regarding political and security matters, Al-Yahya stressed the need for consultation and coordination in tackling common challenges, particularly in countering terrorism, extremism, and cyber threats. He commended the GCC Secretariat for its contributions to refining mechanisms for joint action.

He further noted that bilateral meetings were held on the sidelines of the event with several foreign ministers to explore ways to boost relations and broaden cooperation, reflecting regional solidarity, and expressed anticipation for the upcoming second GCC-Central Asia Summit, set to take place on May 5 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 17 April 2025 [phiti credit – KUNA, MFA Turkmenistan]