Contest for the Best Information Board Concept on the Topic: “The Importance of Biodiversity Conservation in the Protected Areas of Turkmenistan”

The joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) “Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and High Nature Value Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin for Multiple Benefits”, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan — is announcing a contest for the development of visual materials on the theme: “The Importance of Biodiversity Conservation in the Protected Areas of Turkmenistan.”

We invite submissions in the form of drawings, infographics, or digital designs intended for the creation of thematic information boards in eight categories. These boards will be installed in the Amudarya and Gaplangyr State Nature Reserves, as well as their buffer zones.

Submissions should reflect the uniqueness of Turkmenistan’s flora and fauna, as well as efforts to protect and preserve them. We encourage creative approaches that highlight the significance of biodiversity and ecosystem conservation in the two velayats.

Contest Conditions:

Open to citizens of Turkmenistan, including those temporarily residing abroad;

Entries must be submitted in PDF format in Turkmen, Russian, or English, and should be developed in the following categories for Amudarya and Gaplangyr State Nature Reserves:

Directional signs to indicate protected areas;

Information boards on nature protection measures;

Boards for visitor centers.

Designs must be visually engaging, easy to understand, and contain informative content;

All works must use verified and reliable data with mandatory source references (entries without references will not be considered);

If using original illustrations or texts, authorship will be preserved and acknowledged during future use.

Deadline for submission: 20 May 2025

Your application must include:

Full name

Age

Organization name (if applicable)

Phone number

Email address

Evaluation:

Entries will be reviewed by a jury, including representatives from UNDP, Ministry of environment protection of Turkmenistan and public organizations such as Ynanch Wepa, Yash Tebigatchy, Tebigy Kuvvat, and Eco-Durmush.

– Works will be judged based on the following criteria:

– Compliance with contest conditions

– Quality and clarity of content

– Accuracy and citation of data

– Originality and creativity

How to submit:

Send your materials:

By email: undptm@gmail.com

Or by post: UN Building, 21 Archabil Avenue, Ashgabat, 744036, Turkmenistan

Submission deadline: 20 May 2025

Contact Person:

Dovlet Rejepov, Public Relations Specialist

registry.tm@undp.org | undptm@gmail.com

Tel: (99312) 488325

Fax: (99312) 488311

Award Ceremony:

The official award ceremony with prizes and certificates will take place on 5 June 2025 at the UN Building in Ashgabat, in honor of World Environment Day.

Winning entries will be used in the Amudarya and Gaplangyr Reserves to raise public awareness about the importance of protected areas.

Main Categories of Contest Boards:

– Directional Signs

Guide visitors within the reserves, showing directions to visitor centers, observation points, eco-trails, and other key locations. May include distances to biodiversity observation points.

– Maps of the Area (Tourist Routes)

Detailed maps with permitted routes, key landmarks, nature observation points, and difficulty levels of trails.

– Protection Measures

Provide information on rules within the reserves, nature protection efforts, visitor restrictions, and helpful recommendations.

– Information about the Ministry’s Website

Boards with QR codes and links to official sources about the reserves, conservation programs, and events.

– Visitor Center Info Boards

Offer basic information about the reserves, ecosystems, natural and cultural heritage, and schedules of tours and events.

– Scenic Viewpoints

Boards describing panoramic views, local flora and fauna, and the ecological significance of observed sites.

– Eco-Trails

Include descriptions of local species, interesting facts about ecosystems, and guidelines for safe behavior on trails.

– Ecological Corridors

Inform about wildlife migration routes, biodiversity protection, and species living in these corridors.

///UNDP Turkmenistan