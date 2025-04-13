Heads of Leading International Energy Organisations to address at TEIF 2025 in Kuala Lumpur

The International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments into Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025) is set to become one of the most significant events of the International Year of Peace and Trust in the fields of energy and sustainable development. What truly sets the upcoming forum apart is its remarkable line-up of participants – including the heads of some of the world’s most prominent and respected energy organisations. Their presence not only highlights Turkmenistan’s growing prominence on the global stage as an emerging energy power, but also serves as recognition of the country’s commitment to advancing a sustainable energy future.

Among the confirmed participants are: Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA); Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF); and Atsuko Hirose, Secretary General of the Energy Charter Secretariat.

This high level of representation underscores the growing interest in Turkmenistan’s potential as a bridge between Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Amidst the rapid global transformations, from the race for decarbonisation to digitalisation and the evolution of global energy systems, TEIF 2025 provides a unique platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities facing the international community.

With Malaysia holding the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, the choice of Kuala Lumpur as the host city highlights the forum’s international significance and enhances Turkmenistan’s image as a reliable partner, open to cooperation, investment, and innovation.

TEIF 2025 is not just an event, but a turning point where future energy alliances are forged, the vector for sustainable development is defined, and an atmosphere of mutual trust is strengthened amidst global uncertainty.

In this context, the words of the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Hero-Arkadag, spoken on 19 March at the International Conference “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Interregional Cooperation in Ensuring Sustainable Development,” are especially symbolic:

“The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India pipeline is one of the most significant projects. Its goal is to provide natural gas to countries with a combined population of 1.75 billion people in this modern era.”

It was also emphasised that:

“Transforming Turkmenistan into a transport and energy hub of international significance aligns with the interests of a broad range of nations and peoples, and contributes to the firm strengthening of an atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding in the region.”

These statements reflect Turkmenistan’s strategic vision as a country actively advancing the agenda of energy diplomacy, peace, and sustainable development. The TAPI project and Turkmenistan’s involvement in initiatives such as the Global Methane Pledge further solidify its position within the framework of international priorities.

All eyes are now on TEIF 2025 – a forum where the new energy future is being shaped, and where Turkmenistan plays not just a participant’s role, but acts as a catalyst for change.

Over 300 delegates from more than 30 countries have already confirmed their participation, including representatives from financial institutions and leading companies in energy, infrastructure, and green technologies. Registration for in-person participation in TEIF 2025 closes on 15 April 2025. ///nCa, 13 April 2025 (material provided by TEIF 2025 Organizers)