Goturdepe field in western Turkmenistan: oil and gas production growth

As part of the implementation of the state program for the development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, the Goturdepenebit oil and gas production department of the Turkmennebit [Turkmen Oil] State Concern is demonstrating significant success in increasing production indicators.

In February-March 2025, 179,880 tons of oil were produced at the Goturdepe field in the Balkan province (west of Turkmenistan), which is 106% of the target volume. This figure represents almost a third of the total oil produced by the Turkmennebit concern during the reporting period, the newspaper Nebit-Gaz reports.

Compared to the same period last year, the growth amounted to 9,740 tons, which indicates a significant acceleration in production rates. Impressive results have also been achieved in the gas industry — the volume of natural gas production at the field amounted to 65.98 million cubic meters, while the plan was exceeded by 135%.

The Goturdepe field, considered one of the largest in Central Asia, will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year. Over the past 150 years, it has contributed to the extraction of almost half of all oil produced in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 9 April 2025