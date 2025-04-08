Turkmenistan Celebrates World Health Day with Mass Bike Ride

Turkmenistan observed World Health Day on 7 April with a traditional mass bike ride, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The event started in the southern part of Ashgabat, at the starting point of the Health Path, which traverses the mountain slopes of Kopetdag.

The bike ride attracted participation from a wide array of attendees, including members of the Government, heads of the parliament, ministries, and sectoral departments, military and law enforcement agencies, representatives of public organizations, mass media, university rectors, members of the Halk Maslahaty, as well as heads and staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

During the ride, President Berdimuhamedov asked DPM Atakhalliyev, responsible for the agricultural sector, to ensure ongoing monitoring of initiatives within the National Forestry Program. He also instructed DPM B. Annamammedov, who oversees Ashgabat, to maintain stringent oversight of measures aimed at further enhancing and greening the capital, preserving its environmental well-being, and creating optimal conditions for citizen participation in sports and physical education.

The World Health Day bike ride concluded in the city center, near the Rukhyet Palace.

In his address to the participants, the President emphasized the necessity of continued efforts to engage a broad segemtns of the population, particularly young people, in regular physical education and sports, thereby reinforcing the principles of a healthy and active lifestyle within society. At the same time, the President emphasized the development of children’s and youth sports as an integral part of the upbringing of a physically strong, spiritually rich and purposeful young generation.

Bike marathons on the occasion of World Health Day were held in the city of Arkadag and across all of Turkmenistan’s provinces. ///nCa, 8 April 2025 [Photo credit – TDH/social nets]