European Union – Central Asia: regional consolidation and global partnership

On April 4, 2025, the first “Central Asia – European Union” official summit will be held in Samarkand, under the chairmanship of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This event is set to become a significant political milestone and will mark the beginning of a new phase in the relationship between the two regions.

An important prerequisite for the institutionalization of this format were the meetings of the leaders of Central Asian countries and the European Union in Astana and Cholpon-Ata in 2022 and 2023. The holding of the Samarkand summit demonstrates that the interaction between the countries of the Central Asian region and the EU has reached a new level, as well as the high strategic importance of the dialog for both sides.

It is important to note that the initiative to launch the “European Union-Central Asia” format at the highest level was put forward by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2022 during the Astana meeting of the heads of Central Asian states and the President of the European Commission Charles Michel.

This initiative is in line with Uzbekistan’s foreign policy doctrine, which prioritizes efforts to consolidate Central Asia and achieve sustainable development in the region, including through the development of effective international cooperation.

In general, the integration processes in Central Asia, launched thanks to Uzbekistan’s regional policy, have contributed to the growing interest of the European Union to intensify multifaceted cooperation with the region. This is evidenced by the adoption in 2019 of an updated EU strategy for Central Asia, which laid a new policy framework for the EU’s engagement with the countries of the region. The updated strategy adapts EU policy to the new opportunities in the region and emphasizes its growing strategic importance.

In the short period since the first meeting of Central Asian and EU leaders in Astana, much work has been done to develop a constructive political dialogue and multifaceted partnership. In particular, a High-Level Conference on Interregional Connectivity was held, with a special focus on promoting projects in the areas of digitalization, transport communications, energy and water management, including within the framework of the European “Global Gateway” strategy. A number of important regional projects were launched in the field of vocational education and sustainable energy system in Central Asia. The Civil Society Forum, the second Economic Forum and the annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development were successfully held. Ministerial meetings and the European Union-Central Asia High-Level Dialogue on Politics and Security have been held regularly. These events demonstrate the willingness of the sides to make qualitative changes in the mutually beneficial dialog.

Uzbekistan is taking an active position in the European Union-Central Asia multilateral format, while taking bilateral relations to a new stage of engagement.

In an interview with Euronews ahead of the first “Central Asia – European Union” summit in Samarkand, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, stated: “We highly appreciate the European Union’s support for our aspirations for the region’s openness, prosperity and strengthening of its subjectivity. It is particularly important that the EU shares our goal of transforming Central Asia into a united and dynamic region, ready for open and equal partnership with all stakeholders”.

Since 2016, when political developments in our country paved the way for closer international cooperation and improved conditions for investment and growth, the European Union has been supporting Uzbekistan’s ambitious transformation, which is crucial for ensuring more inclusive economic growth and improving the lives of citizens.

In 2018, the EU and Uzbekistan started negotiations on an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), which demonstrates a shared interest in modernizing and deepening relations. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement is initialed by the parties in July 2022. The new agreement will replace the current one, signed in 1996, and will expand the framework of relations both in economic terms and in other areas, bringing them more in line with today’s realities.

In recognition of the ongoing fundamental reforms, our country was granted “GSP+” status on April 10, 2021, which opened new economic and trade opportunities.

An important event in the history of Uzbekistan-EU relations was the visit of European Council President Charles Michel to Tashkent in October 2022, during which key issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including EU support to reform, gender equality and successful partnership in the spheres of trade and investment.

The rapid development of Uzbek-European relations is also evidenced by the dynamics of mutual visits at the highest level. Thus. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited France (October 2018, March 2025), Germany (January 2019, May 2023), Italy (June 2023). In turn, European leaders have also paid official and state visits to Uzbekistan: French President Emmanuel Macron (November 2023), German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (May 2023), Italian President Sergio Materella (November 2023), German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (September 2024).

As a result of these visits, solid packages of documents were signed on the development of cooperation in various areas, the total amount of which exceeds tens of billions of dollars.

An important step in strengthening cooperation with the European Union was the approval of the Multi-Year Indicative Program of EU financial and technical assistance to Uzbekistan for 2021-2027, which opens new horizons for cooperation in such areas as digitalization, “green” economy, energy efficiency and water use.

Humanitarian projects are also being actively developed under these programs, including cultural exchanges and cooperation with the Louvre and the New Museum in Berlin, which allows Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage to be presented in the international arena.

These successes, covering political-diplomatic, trade-economic, investment, tourism, cultural and humanitarian spheres, confirm the qualitative changes in relations between Uzbekistan and the EU, enhancing the image of Central Asia as an important and promising region in the international arena.

The holding of the first official summit in the “European Union-Central Asia” format in Uzbekistan, namely in the historic city of Samarkand, is a recognition of the country’s consolidating role in the integration processes in the region and its active efforts to strengthen regional interaction and expand international cooperation on the platforms of “Central Asia+”.

The outcomes of the upcoming summit are expected to open up broad prospects for both Central Asian countries and the EU, creating a solid basis for deepening economic, investment and humanitarian ties, expanding trade opportunities and implementing joint initiatives that will contribute to sustainable development, stability and prosperity of the two regions. ///Dunyo IA