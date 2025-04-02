OUTCOME DOCUMENT of the International Conference “The Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for the Sake of Children”

We, the PARTICIPANTS of the INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE, gathered in the Arkadag city in the International Year of Peace and Trust, proclaimed in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution of March 21, 2024,
Reaffirming our commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,
Noting the necessity of implementing the global strategies and programmes of the United Nations, in particular the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,
Taking into account that children require special protection and care, including proper legal protection,
Emphasizing the importance of consolidating international efforts for the sake of peace and well-being of children, creating the necessary conditions for providing them with social, medical, educational services, ensuring their interests in various spheres of life,
Proceeding from the need to promote the fulfillment of children’s rights and the consistent application of the principle of provision of their interests:
- RECOGNIZED the necessity to further develop international activities to fully ensure protection of health, well-being and empowerment of children, in accordance with the obligations arising from universal international treaties in the field of the child rights;
- NOTED the importance of ensuring the needs of children, with due regard to their creative abilities, social and family support, access to education, healthcare, high quality services in the sphere of reproductive health;
- HIGHLIGHTED the importance of encouraging children to continue their education thus to be prepared for a better quality of life, in order to develop their human potential;
- NOTED the significance of increasing the effectiveness of interaction between government agencies and the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with international humanitarian structures such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Population Fund (UNFPA), the World Health Organization, UNESCO and a number of other organizations in the sphere of supporting motherhood and childhood, creating conditions for the complex development of children, realizing their potential in education, creativity and sports, providing comprehensive assistance to children;
- PARTICULARLY NOTED the importance of enhancing international cooperation by taking effective steps to create socio-economic conditions aimed at meeting the needs of children through the use of inclusive education opportunities;
- HIGHLIGHTED that one of the main factors in ensuring the mitigation of negative impacts of climate change on life on the planet is the close interaction of the international community in the context of meeting the needs of the most socially vulnerable groups of the population, among which children have a special place;
- RECOGNIZED that global warming, depletion of water resources, desertification, soil erosion and a number of other environmental disasters are problems of present and future generations. In this regard, emphasized that special attention should be paid to matters related to the protection of children’s health, their environmental education, providing them with necessary material and moral support;
- NOTED WITH SATISFACTION that the Conference provided an opportunity to raise awareness of child development initiatives, strategies, concepts and innovative approaches in child development, and strengthened international cooperation in the field of children’s interests in today’s society;
- EXPRESSED deep appreciation and gratitude to the people, the Government of Turkmenistan and the Charity Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for organizing and holding the International Conference at a high level, as well as for the warm hospitality extended to the participants in the Arkadag city.
Arkadag city, 29 March 2025 ///MFA Turkmenistan, 1 April 2025