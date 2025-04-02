OUTCOME DOCUMENT of the International Conference “The Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for the Sake of Children”

We, the PARTICIPANTS of the INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE, gathered in the Arkadag city in the International Year of Peace and Trust, proclaimed in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution of March 21, 2024,

Reaffirming our commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Noting the necessity of implementing the global strategies and programmes of the United Nations, in particular the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,

Taking into account that children require special protection and care, including proper legal protection,

Emphasizing the importance of consolidating international efforts for the sake of peace and well-being of children, creating the necessary conditions for providing them with social, medical, educational services, ensuring their interests in various spheres of life,

Proceeding from the need to promote the fulfillment of children’s rights and the consistent application of the principle of provision of their interests: