UNICEF and the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship Launch Partnership to Deliver Results for Children

Ashgabat, 31 March 2025 – UNICEF and the Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov launched a new partnership to strengthen efforts in ensuring the well-being and rights of children in Turkmenistan. Signed during the international conference “Year of Peace and Trust: International Cooperation for the Sake of Children”, this collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing health, education, child protection and social inclusion in the country.



“The work of the Charitable Foundation is a great example of the tradition to help those who require support. Since its establishment in 2021, it has been providing treatment and medical support to children in need of guardianship across the country. We at UNICEF are honoured to establish the partnership with the Foundation on the day of its 4th anniversary.” – said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan.



In addition, alongside launch of the partnership with the Charitable Foundation, UNICEF signed workplans for 2025 with the Ministry of Finance and Economy, Office of Ombudsperson, as well as Memorandums of Understanding with the Ministry of Education and with the Turkmenistan Tennis Federation.

The international conference provided a platform for global experts, including UNICEF Regional Office specialists and experts, policymakers, and partners to exchange ideas and experience on child rights and well-being.



UNICEF remains committed to work alongside the Government of Turkmenistan, ministries, and the Charitable Foundation to advance the shared vision of a future where every child is protected, educated, and empowered. ///nCa, 31 March 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)