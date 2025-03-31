Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Erdogan had a telephone conversation

On 30 March 2025, National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye held a telephone conversation.

The leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

President Erdogan congratulated Turkmenistan on the UN General Assembly’s third adoption of the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan,” highlighting it as a clear recognition of Turkmenistan’s policies promoting peace, good neighborliness, global well-being, and sustainable development.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for the Turkish delegation’s participation in the International Conference “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for the sake of Children,” which commemorated the fourth anniversary of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

During the call, both leaders emphasized Türkiye’s role as a strategic trade and economic partner of Turkmenistan, noting the strong bilateral cooperation across political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. They particularly highlighted the integral role of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the interstate dialogue.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov asked President Erdogan to convey greetings from his wife, Mrs. Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedov, as well as from the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Mrs. Emine Erdogan.

Concluding the conversation, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other’s initiatives and strengthening Turkmenistan-Türkiye relations with renewed depth and purpose. ///nCa, 31 March 2025