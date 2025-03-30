News Central Asia (nCa)

Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation met with the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services of Türkiye

O.Atabayeva, Vice President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, met with the Minister of Family and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye, Ms.Mahinur Özdemir Göktash, the International Information Center Turkmenistan THP reports.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Turkmen-Turkish relations, emphasizing their strategic nature and common goals in the field of protecting children’s rights. Ms.Makhinur Özdemir Göktash noted the importance of the conference in the context of the International Year of Peace and Trust and highly appreciated the activities of the Charitable Foundation. ///nCa, 30 March 2025

