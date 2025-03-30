The Vice-president of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Medical Activities met with the assistant to the President of Uzbekistan

Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, met with Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as part of the international conference entitled “The Year of Peace and Trust: developing international activities for the sake of children.”

During the conversation, the parties discussed in detail a wide range of issues related to cooperation in the field of children’s healthcare. Special attention was paid to the exchange of experience and the study of best practices in the field of providing medical care and support to children who need special attention.

Saida Mirziyoyeva, highly appreciating Turkmenistan’s achievements in the development of the healthcare system, stressed the readiness of the Uzbek side to actively exchange experience and implement joint projects aimed at improving children’s health.

The parties expressed confidence that joint efforts will achieve significant results in protecting the rights and interests of children, as well as improving the health of the younger generation. ///nCa, 30 March 2025