President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulates the people on Eid al-Fitr

Dear people! Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Eid al–Fitr, which proclaims the high spiritual values of humanity – humanism and charity, generosity and moral purity! I am sure that Eid al-Fitr, celebrates in the International Year of Peace and Trust, will further strengthen our unity and cohesion, increase the authority and glory of independent neutral Turkmenistan!

The Holy Eid al-Fitr is one of the oldest holidays symbolizing humanism and benevolence, ensuring the interrelationship of times and peoples. The ancient roots and principles, ideals and content of this wonderful holiday reflect the faith and traditions, customs and rituals, as well as the unique cultural values of the Turkmen people, who have made a huge contribution to the cultural and spiritual development of mankind. The importance of Eid al-Adha as a holiday celebrating the great traditions of peace and trust, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding, is increasing. In the era of Revival of a powerful state, which is rich in glorious events in the life of the country and society, the Oraza holiday plays an important role in inspiring the native people to new, high frontiers, especially in educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, honesty, nobility, decency, purity and goodness, commitment to national values.

In honor of this holiday, which dates back to the distant past, in all the cities and villages of our native Homeland, we widely hold the celebrations and ensure the modern development of our centuries-old national principles, customs and traditions, permeated with kindhearted. And this is our love for the Motherland, its glorious past, courageous people and the great modern era. Our tribute to the spiritual and moral principles that have become an important component of world civilization, our faith, traditions and customs, formed on the basis of life experience and glorifying humanity and nobility.

Dear compatriots!

Cultural and spiritual values are the foundation of peace and friendship, it is our melody of the heart that sounds throughout the universe. The material and cultural heritage of the people, who throughout the history of mankind have been committed to the principles of friendship and humanism, the historical and cultural sites of native homeland contribute to the unity of peoples, strengthen friendship relations and enhance the country’s authority in the world.

The teachings of such great thinkers as Muhammad Gaymaz Turkmen, Mahmud Zamakhshari, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Jalaluddin Rumi, Nejmeddin Kubra, Dovlemtammet Azadi, and Magtymguly Fragi, imbued with the national philosophy of respect for the holy homeland, parents, the holy land, honesty, integrity, humanism, and the principles passed down from century to century and generation to generation, have become an integral part of the spiritual heritage of humanity. These values, which have survived to this day, form an unwavering foundation for high humanism and remain relevant in the modern world.

Following the rich life experience of our ancestors, who kept their spirit and body pure, they were wholeheartedly and soulfully committed to honesty, selflessness, truthfulness and worship, as well as the doctrines of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag, who call for valuing peace and prosperity, strengthening our independence and neutrality, cherishing our values and appealing to patriotism, creativity, and selfless work, we confidently follow the path of development to new frontiers and worthily continue our national state principles.

Our comprehensive strategic transformations have resulted in notable advancements across all sectors, elevating our nation’s power and international profile. Through sustained dedication, we will continue to foster prosperity and strengthen our position as a builder of bridges and a champion of global peace.

Dear compatriots!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Fitr!

May Almighty Allah accept the rituals performed by you on the blessed days of the holy month of Oraza and the blessed Night of Gadyr Gidjesi, the tarawa prayers read, the sadaka iftars given, the prayers and wishes for increasing the authority of our neutral state in the world!

I wish you good health, a prosperous and happy life, and great success in your work for the further prosperity of your native Motherland! ///TDH, 30 March 2025