The President of Turkmenistan received the High Representative of the European Union

On 27 March 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas.

The High Representative stressed that the EU highly appreciates Turkmenistan’s achievements in all areas.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with the EU in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was paid at the meeting to the partnership in the “Central Asia–European Union” format. The upcoming inaugural Central Asia–European Union summit in Samarkand was highlighted as a crucial step towards establishing a multifaceted and sustained partnership.

Discussing the possibilities of expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU, the President emphasized Turkmenistan’s active role, alongside regional partners and international organizations, in developing key transport corridors like North-South and East-West, envisioning them as vital bridges for Eurasian trade and economic collaboration.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further successful development of mutually beneficial cooperation. ///nCa, 28 March 2025