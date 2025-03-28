Tajikistan is ready to participate in international events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality

On 27 March 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, which highlighted the growing friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan conveyed greetings from President Emomali Rahmon and congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on the International Novruz Day. Tajikistan’s commitment to strengthening partnership based on deep historical and cultural ties was particularly noted.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the long-term and strategic nature of their bilateral relationship. Their cooperation extends beyond bilateral interactions, encompassing collaboration within key international organizations, including the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Commonwealth of Independent States, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Economic Cooperation Organization.

Special attention was paid to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. Sirodjiddin Muhriddin noted that Tajikistan had co-sponsored all three UN General Assembly resolutions on Turkmenistan’s neutrality. Tajikistan confirmed its readiness to support constructive initiatives of the Turkmen state and participate in international events dedicated to this date.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of trade and economic relations, highlighting the potential of major projects in the energy, transport and communications sectors.

The cultural and humanitarian sphere was named among the equally important areas of interstate cooperation. An important symbol of friendship is the opening of the Magtymguly School in Tajikistan. President Berdimuhamedov also stressed the importance of President Rahmon’s visit to the International Forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that interstate cooperation would continue to strengthen. ///nCa, 28 March 2025