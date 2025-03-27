Turkmenistan attended Nowruz festivities in Bucharest

On March 26, 2025, Bucharest hosted an annual exhibition-fair celebrating the International Day of Novruz, organized in collaboration with the Embassies of Turkmenistan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, and with the support of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

The event commenced with a grand opening ceremony featuring speeches by the organizers. Speakers emphasized the enduring significance of Novruz, highlighting its ability to transcend historical periods and foster friendship, unity, and progress among diverse cultures. They portrayed the holiday as a timeless symbol of beauty and goodwill.



Following the speeches, attendees viewed video presentations from each participating country, showcasing their unique Novruz celebrations. The Embassy of Turkmenistan’s video provided insights into the nation’s rich cultural and historical heritage, featuring festive events, Turkmen folklore, and traditional dances like kushtdepdi.

The central component of the event was a national exhibition within the Museum, dedicated to the cultural heritage of the participating nations. The Embassy of Turkmenistan’s display highlighted both cultural artifacts and economic achievements. Visitors were able to explore Turkmen national costumes, traditional handicrafts, and intricate embroideries. A special place in the exhibition hall was given to Turkmen carpets and musical instruments.

Colorful photographs effectively conveyed the Turkmen people’s cultural and historical legacy, traditions, and customs. Guests also had the opportunity to examine the works of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, along with other informational materials about Turkmenistan.



The exhibition concluded with a “Novruz Cuisine” section, where each participating country presented its national culinary specialties.

The event drew a diverse audience, including representatives from Romanian official bodies, heads of the diplomatic corps, public figures, Bucharest residents, media representatives, and students from Bucharest universities.///nCa, 26 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)