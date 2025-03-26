Turkmen Carpet Exhibition Opened in Museum of Bucharest

On March 25, 2025, the grand opening of a large-scale carpet exhibition entitled “Heavenly Beauty – Turkmen Carpet”, organized jointly by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania and the State Association “Türkmenhaly”, took place at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest, dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

The event was attended by heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, members of Parliament, heads of ministries and departments, rectors of leading higher education institutions, representatives of academic circles, museums, chambers of commerce and industry, Turkmen students studying in educational institutions in Romania, and the media.

At the opening ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO Chinar Rustemova, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture of Romania Diana Bacuna, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev delivered welcoming speeches.

As noted, Turkmen handmade carpets have always been in great demand as an item of great artistic value and exquisite exotic luxury. Their ancient examples are exhibits in museums, exhibition halls and art galleries in many countries. Delighting connoisseurs of beauty, the Turkmen carpet continues its triumphant march across the planet, becoming the “calling card” of the Turkmen people, who have carried the secrets of unique art through centuries and millennia.

Hand-made canvases of Turkmen craftswomen, both in ancient times and now, are the subject of universal admiration. The Great Silk Road, which once ran through the Turkmen land and left an indelible mark in world history, played a major role in the spread of elegant carpets, equal to works of art. Currently, this ancient route is being revived, finding a new embodiment in the development of multilateral trade and economic ties between countries and regions, and the art of carpet weaving, organically combining the rich traditions of national heritage and modern technologies, is filled with new content.

Emphasizing the special place of the Turkmen national art of carpet weaving in the treasury of universal values, the speakers noted that this was confirmed by the decision to include it in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, adopted at the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on December 12, 2019. Of course, the recognition by UNESCO experts of the traditions of Turkmen carpet weaving as part of the great cultural heritage of the whole world will contribute to even greater promotion of this national brand abroad, its large-scale popularization.

The exhibits include works of art, silk products, unique national jewelry reflecting the cultural heritage of the people. A prominent place is occupied by the rarest in their artistic value and perfect manufacturing technique carpets and carpet products from the rich collection of the museum. Each carpet presented at the exhibition is impeccable in quality and magnificent in appearance.

The events in honor of the Turkmen carpet provided a wonderful opportunity to popularize the national heritage, familiarize the general public with the achievements of our country, and also to build cultural bridges

An exhibition in honor of the Turkmen carpet at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasantry in Bucharest will run until March 31. ///nCa, 26 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)