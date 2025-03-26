Building IT Competence: Empowering Turkmenistan’s Digital Future

In a world where digitalization is reshaping economies and governance, Turkmenistan is making bold strides toward a smarter, more connected future. At the heart of this transformation is the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which has been working tirelessly to enhance digital capacities across key sectors such as statistics, trade, banking, finance, and public administration. With the launch of the flagship project in partnership with the ‘Turkmenaragatnashyk’ Agency, the journey toward a national digital governance ecosystem has begun.

This ambitious initiative, titled ‘Assistance in the Implementation of a Pilot Electronic Data Interchange System in Turkmenistan,’ started in 2023 aims to establish a robust interagency electronic interaction system. More than just a technical upgrade, this effort is about creating a seamless, secure, and efficient digital framework that can support the country’s long-term vision of digital transformation.

UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, Narine Sahakyan, underscores the significance of this collaboration: “UNDP is at the forefront of Turkmenistan’s digital transformation, and we are honored to implement this critical project with the national telecommunications agency, establishing the cornerstone of a comprehensive national digital governance ecosystem.”

Bridging the IT Skills Gap

The journey toward a digitally empowered Turkmenistan is progressing with remarkable strides, thanks to the collaborative efforts of UNDP and Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency. Together, they are laying the foundation for a future where a highly skilled IT workforce drives innovation and transformation.

It all started with an in-depth analysis of the country’s digital landscape. A comprehensive needs assessment, designed with a gender-responsive approach, identified critical gaps in IT skills. As Turkmenistan embarks on its digital transformation, one of the significant challenges is the shortage of highly skilled IT professionals.

To implement this strategy, UNDP selected Innopolis University—a leading educational institution in the field of digital technologies—to develop specialized training programs. These programs, carefully crafted to align with international best practices and certification standards, are equipping participants with the expertise needed to compete in the global digital economy.

This initiative has already yielded positive results : 75 specialists from key national institutions, including the Sanly Chözgüt IT Park, the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency, and 10 major government agencies such as the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Justice, have completed training in critical areas such as programming (Java, Python), operating systems (Linux), computer networks (Cisco CCNA/CCNP), and cybersecurity. These professionals are playing a vital role in managing and maintaining Turkmenistan’s electronic data exchange system.

Further enhancing these efforts, a visit by international experts from Innopolis University of the Republic of Tatarstan was held from March 3 to March 14, 2025. The purpose of the visit was to conduct advanced training for IT specialists at the “Turkmenaragatnashyk” Agency, aimed at enhancing their skills and competencies, with a focus on key areas such as Cisco CCNA. This training is part of the project’s objective to introduce a pilot electronic data interchange system in Turkmenistan.

An expert team from Innopolis University met with the leadership of the Sanly Chözgüt IT Park under the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency, where agreements on the terms of cooperation were reached. This agreement will be offered for formal signing in the near future and is a key part of Turkmenistan’s strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and interagency collaboration, leading to a more efficient and interconnected public sector.

Empowering Turkmen youth remains a key priority in strengthening national IT competencies. As part of a lecture series organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in partnership with UNDP and other UN agencies—commemorating 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust—a UNDP expert from Innopolis University as part of his visit to Turkmenistan, delivered an insightful lecture at Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas. The session explored AI’s role in diplomacy, covering topics such as AI-driven international negotiations, combating misinformation, and ensuring digital security.

However, training alone is not enough. The success of digital governance depends on a workforce capable of managing cutting-edge technologies, regulatory frameworks, and secure data exchange systems. In response to this need, UNDP has taken active steps to strengthen the country’s IT potential by transforming the Sanly Chözgüt IT Park into an advanced IT Competence Center.

The collaboration between Innopolis University and the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency, continues to strengthen, building on the solid foundation established with UNDP’s support. This strategic partnership, rooted in innovation and technological advancement, is set to evolve into a long-term, independent collaboration between Innopolis University and Turkmen partners, ensuring sustained knowledge exchange and capacity building in the digital sphere.

The Bigger Picture and the Road Ahead

UNDP’s digital transformation efforts in Turkmenistan extend beyond IT training and governance systems. From streamlining customs procedures to establishing an online Statistical Business Register and advancing digital banking solutions, these initiatives are setting the stage for a more efficient and responsive public sector.

At the core of this journey is a vision for an interconnected, digital-first governance system that empowers citizens, enhances service delivery, and fosters economic growth. The development of the Interagency Electronic Data Exchange System will serve as the foundation for all future interagency digital communication, reinforcing UNDP’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation in Turkmenistan.

As Turkmenistan continues on this transformative path, UNDP remains a steadfast partner, ensuring that digitalization is not just a technological shift but a catalyst for sustainable development and progress. ///nCa, 27 March 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)