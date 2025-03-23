Nowruz is a time of peace and renewal

Nowruz, celebrated by approximately 300 million people worldwide on the vernal equinox, is marked by symbols of new life, including flowers, sprouted wheat, sweets, and colored eggs. This celebration, sharing themes of renewal, hope, and peace, resonates with various spring festivals globally. This year, Central Asia observes Navruz with special enthusiasm, as the region has resolved its outstanding border disputes.

A Chance for Renewal

In his message commemorating International Nowruz Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated, “As the world renews itself this spring, let us remember that every new year, and every day, is a chance for a new start; a chance to do things differently; an opportunity to build a better world.”

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted its resolution in 2010, International Nowruz Day has been recognized on the UN calendar, its core message aligning closely with the organization’s ideals.

It is celebrated on March 21, although the holiday itself depends on the date of the equinox in a given year, when the day is divided equally into day and night.

The interweaving of customs

Dating back more than 3,000 years to the era of Zoroastrianism, Nowruz unites various cultures of Iran, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans and other regions, representing a rich interweaving of customs, traditions and common values.

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva.

“Nowruz is a wonderful holiday, it consolidates all the wonderful traditions of the peoples of Asia and the East. For us, this is a celebration of peace, friendship, prosperity, mutual understanding and dialogue,” Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva explains to the UN News Service.

Diplomats from the countries where Nowruz is celebrated, as well as their guests, gathered this week at the UN headquarters for celebrations on the occasion of the holiday. Music from Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan was performed; speakers talked about peace, friendship and cooperation; UN missions treated guests to traditional dishes.

Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN Ulugbek Lapasov.

In the ancient Persian Empire, Nowruz was considered one of the holiest days of the year. Over the centuries, it has developed into a secular holiday that has encompassed many ethnolinguistic and cultural communities.

“There are about 20 countries in the United Nations where Nowruz is actively celebrated,” says Ulugbek Lapasov, Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan. “The main message of this holiday is peace, which we sorely miss today.”

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Tofiq Musayev, recalled in his speech that his country was the initiator and main author of the General Assembly resolution that established the International Navruz Day. “Navruz plays an important role in uniting people, emphasizes the importance of familiarization with culture and the need for further development of civilizational dialogue, which contributes to the development of international cooperation,” Tofiq Musayev said.

Historical Nowruz for Central Asia

Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN Aida Kasymaliyeva.

This year, the celebration of Nowruz in Central Asia coincided with a historic event, Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations Aida Kasymalieva recalled. “I think it’s no coincidence that it was on the eve of Nowruz that an agreement was signed on the demarcation of borders between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,” the diplomat told the UN News Service. “Thus, a new era has begun in Central Asia – peace in our region has become even stronger. We have no unresolved problems along the borders, and this is a great contribution to the prosperity of the region.”

Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN, Djonibek Ismail Hikmat.

The Permanent Representative of Tajikistan, Djonibek Hikmat, is also convinced that Nowruz brings peace and goodness. “This is a very important day for us. In the current situation, the main thing now is to unite, strengthen our cooperation in order to solve common problems together,” he said.

The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, stressed that the historic agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was concluded as a result of negotiations that lasted for decades.

“And today, Central Asia has become an inspiring example of regional cooperation for the whole world, which has paved the way for greater stability, prosperity and long–term peace,” the Kazakh diplomat stressed, addressing the audience.

In 2009, UNESCO included Nowruz in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Mankind, noting its deep cultural significance and role in strengthening mutual understanding between different peoples.

Centuries-old traditions

Nowruz is also a centuries-old tradition passed down from generation to generation, such as careful cleaning of the house before the holiday, table decoration, jumping over bonfires, noisy street festivals and feasts. “We cook food, gather at home for dastarkhan, this is a special holiday – Nowruz is in our blood,” says Aida Kasymalieva. ///nCa, 23 March 2025 (based on the news story by UN News)