Educational bootcamps of fintech company Colvir Software Solutions starts in Ashgabat

2025 marks a significant milestone for Colvir Software Solutions, a prominent developer of automated banking and fintech solutions. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary, including 17 years of successful operation in Turkmenistan, where it has implemented modern IT solutions and supported the nation’s digital transformation.

Colvir is committed to fostering the IT community and enhancing the professional development of banking professionals in Turkmenistan. In 2024, the company and its partners hosted two banking conferences focusing on modern technologies. They also launched a webinar series on contemporary financial technologies and products, and presented Turkmenistan’s digital transformation program at the international Hi-Tech Turkmenistan and TurkmenTel forums.

In 2025, Colvir continues to expand its educational initiatives to strengthen the IT skills of Turkmen specialists. The Colvir Camp launched a series of intensive courses in March, focusing on high-demand banking technologies and financial solutions. An exclusive webinar series for Turkmenistan’s banking professionals continues, granting them access to Colvir webinars for other Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan.

During the year, conferences for the banking, postal and public sectors will be held to discuss trends and solutions for digitalization, as well as educational events to support and develop the future generation of IT experts in Turkmenistan.

The educational cycle of the year’s events was opened by Colvir Camp ERP, which took place on 10-14 March in Ashgabat. This is a five-day bootcamp for specialists from the human resources and accounting departments of banks, dedicated to an in-depth study of the Colvir ERP system and its key modules.

The program combines the theoretical part, practical cases and a live demonstration of the system’s functionality, allowing participants not only to master new tools, but also to test them in real-world work situations.

Participants of the Colvir Camp ERP from the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and State Commercial Bank “Dayhanbank” shared their expectations of the course. Since accountants constantly use an ERP system in their work, training will allow them to work effectively with all bank operations related to administrative and business activities. The participants plan not only to improve their own professional qualifications, but also to share their knowledge with colleagues.

Alexey Soluyanov, an expert on the Colvir ERP system, provided details about the course program: “For bootcamp participants, we have prepared a demonstration and training on the main modules of the Colvir ERP product. Specialists of Turkmenistan’s banks will not only thoroughly study the subtleties of individual tasks and settings, but will also be able to move to a qualitatively new level of work with the system, understand its structure and interaction with other banking products. I would like to note separately that all participants of the course are very active, motivated to gain knowledge, have a high level of discipline and responsibility for the result.”

2025 will be the year of new knowledge, exchange of experience and technological development, and Colvir Software Solutions will continue to help financial institutions master modern technologies and build effective digital ecosystems as part of the digital transformation of Turkmenistan.

About the company

Colvir Software Solutions was founded in the UK in 2000 and specializes in the development, implementation and support of comprehensive integrated solutions for the automation of financial and business activities of banks, post offices, enterprises and government financial institutions.

The company’s products for banks, post offices, enterprises and government financial institutions have been developed and highly appreciated by customers. Over the past decade, the company has successfully implemented more than 600 projects based on these products in the CIS countries and beyond.

Since 2008, Colvir has established a strong presence in Turkmenistan, where its IT solutions are now utilized by 80% of the nation’s banks. Notably, over 90% of Turkmenistan’s banking financial flows are processed through Colvir’s products. Colvir’s key objectives in Turkmenistan include fostering sustainable economic growth, cultivating a banking expert community, and advancing modern payment and financial instruments.///nCa, 22 March 2025 (in cooperation with Colvir Software Solutions)