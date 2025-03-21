Turkmenistan expands cooperation with the UN on youth policy issues

Turkmenistan has outlined a number of steps to develop cooperation with the United Nations in the field of youth policy. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov at a government meeting on Thursday, 20 March.

Guided by the goals and objectives of the UN Youth 2030 Strategy, the Law of Turkmenistan “On State Youth Policy”, the State Program in the field of State youth Policy for 2021-2025, and the Strategy for International Youth Cooperation of Turkmenistan for 2023-2030 were approved. As part of the implementation of these documents, as well as in the context of further intensification of cooperation with the United Nations, a number of proposals have been prepared.

Thus, the Turkmen delegation will take part in the Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which will be held on 15-17 April 2025 in New York.

On 16 April, the second meeting of the Youth Dialogue of Central Asia, established on the initiative of Turkmenistan, will be organized on the sidelines of the forum.

At the same time, a proposal was made to hold a regional seminar for young diplomats and civil servants of Central Asia in Ashgabat in May this year in cooperation with the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

It is also proposed to collaborate with UN agencies on drafting a Program “Youth, Peace and Security” for 2025-2027, aimed at supporting the country’s youth and adolescents and expanding their representation at regional and international events.

Turkmenistan is currently implementing a relevant regional project document of the United Nations Development Programme aimed at youth. Within its framework, it is proposed that the provincial departments of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, together with the UNDP, create Training and Information Centers for conducting specialized seminars including online.

Commenting on the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan will continue to develop partnership with the United Nations in the field of youth policy. Having approved the proposals presented in this regard, the Head of state instructed Meredov to carry out appropriate work. ///nCa, 21 March 2025