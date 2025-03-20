Discussion of prospects of Turkmen-Romanian cooperation: meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan and the Secretary of State of the Romanian Foreign Ministry

On 19 March 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Ms.Ana Tinca at the foreign ministry of Romania.

During the meeting, the sides noted the positive dynamics of the development of relations and the existing prospects for cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania. Noting the commitment to expand further cooperation, the sides discussed issues of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

Touching upon the active work of Turkmenistan in the international arena, the sides noted the potential for positive Neutrality in the implementation of country’s goals set in the field of sustainable development. In this context, the sides paid attention to the importance of interaction in the international arena and considered a number of issues for further consolidation of efforts to strengthen peace, security and development.

The Turkmen side, having informed about the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality this year and the declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, proposed to organize a joint conference at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

In the context of trade and economic cooperation, the parties touched upon issues related to joint intergovernmental commissions and groups. The need to intensify their activities was noted.

Focusing on the importance of the project to create an international transport corridor “Caspian Sea – Black Sea”, the parties agreed that this project will become one of the most popular routes in the near future.

In this regard, the Romanian side reported that the Romanian government has decided to strongly promote this project and informed about the intention to organize a joint meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Transport of Romania, Georgia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in 2025 in Bucharest. ///nCa, 20 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)