Exhibition of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan: 17 years of achievements of Turkmenistan’s private sector – from farms to industrial plants and highways

On 17 March 2025, a three-day exhibition dedicated to the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan started in Ashgabat. The event demonstrates the impressive achievements and prospects of the private sector of the national economy. This year, about 130 private enterprises representing a wide range of industries are participating in the exhibition.

The country’s private sector plays a key role in the implementation of large-scale projects, contributing to economic development and job creation. Thanks to the efforts of entrepreneurs, advanced production facilities producing competitive and export-oriented products and import-substituting goods are being put into operation.

The exhibition features products from leading companies in the food industry. The visitors’ attention was attracted by confectionery, bakery products, and sweets from such companies as “Hasar”, “Misgär”, “Şerbetli ak gar”, “Hojaly”, Talhan, Tomus, “Altyn Ýunus”, “Doganlar vyldyzy”, and “Duýgy”.

The products of the Täze Aý trademark, including meat, dairy, and confectionery products, which are in demand in domestic and foreign markets, stand out in particular. The exhibitors also include Sahabatly, Gönezlik, Ýüpekçi, and Sada suw, offering a wide range of dairy products, baby food, and fruit juices.

The agricultural sector is actively developing, with new irrigated lands being cultivated, fruit orchards being created, and greenhouse farms expanding. Among the notable examples is the Miwe greenhouse complex, covering an area of 110 hectares, which grows bananas, apples, pears, plums, and almonds.

Successes in soybean cultivation also deserve special attention. In 2024, the business society “Gündogar akymy” sowed 350 hectares of soybeans for the first time, receiving a rich harvest. The exhibition showcases vegetable oil made from soybeans, along with plans to increase soybean acreage.

In the field of animal husbandry, enterprises such as Ajaýyp ussat halal önümler and Sahabatly demonstrate their achievements in breeding elite breeds of large and small cattle, pheasants, partridges, and turkeys. Fish products are presented by Täze balyk and Elin balyk companies.

The exhibition features a lively open pavilion where live exhibits such as cows, ostriches, chickens, and even ostriches are displayed in aviaries. A unique example is the Düýe Guş farm, which embodies harmony between nature, health care, and high-quality standards. Founded in 2022, Düýe Guş is designed to house about 3,000 ostriches. These remarkable birds, highly resistant to high temperatures, have adapted perfectly to the climatic conditions of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition highlights the potential of the private sector in increasing the production of consumer goods. Products from the Röwşen individual enterprise, the Mukhammet-Balkan business company, and others producing clothing and footwear are in great demand in the country. The Batly-Gadam private enterprise showcases its achievements in textile production.

Turkmen entrepreneurs are also actively developing the production of motor oils, lubricants, and chemicals. Notable contributors in this sector include “Asuda akym”, “Geljege miras”, “Yhlasly nazar”, and “Bir kuwwat”.

Special attention is drawn to the innovative production of paper from marble stone, presented by the economic society “Derya ýoly”. These products are characterized by durability, resistance to moisture, and environmental friendliness.

The company “Aýdyń gijeler” demonstrates its achievements in electronics, including the production of payment and SIM cards, televisions, laptops, and tablets. The exhibition also presents developments in optical fiber and cable production.

Private enterprises are actively involved in major construction projects, including the construction of a higher educational institution for the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, international airports, and the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat highway. Among the leading companies in this sector are Ojar Aziýa, Nur bina gurluşyk, Altyn nesil, Edermen, Ajaýp gurluşyk, Gündogdy, and Ata melhem.

The large-scale projects being implemented in the country are driving the growth of the construction industry. Several enterprises present their high-quality building materials at the exhibition, including the business companies Türkmen senagat önümler and Ak bulut.

The exhibition also features a wide array of companies providing services in transport and logistics, product packaging, decoration, and event organization.

Entrepreneurs showcase their commitment to preserving and developing national decorative and applied arts, with magnificent carpets, fabrics, jewelry, ceramics, and souvenirs on display.

Today, the International Forum on Attracting Investments in the Private Sector of Turkmenistan (IFT 2025) will take place.

The exhibition in Ashgabat once again confirms the high potential of Turkmenistan’s private sector, its contribution to the development of the national economy and its willingness to introduce innovative technologies.

International Fashion Show

As part of the celebration of the 17th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat hosts a grandiose international fashion.

Collections from recognized world brands and talented Turkmen fashion designers shone on the stage. The special guests of the show are the Prince and Princess of the Sultanate of Oman, Razan Abdullah and Mazen Abdullah, who presented the exquisite Yoland Brand.

The world fashion was presented:

• French designer Claude Patrick.

• The legendary Vivienne Westwood brand, founded by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

• The Italian house “Maison Avaro Figlio”.

• The Moroccan design house Maison Regalia with the brand “Hind Berrada”.

The models of dresses created by the designers of the Fashion House of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, as well as the houses “Mähirli Zenan”, “Jennet tagty”, “Mynasyp”, “Nagyşly güzer”, “Gölli”, “Aina Sari”, “Aýperi”, demonstrated the richness of national traditions and a modern vision of fashion. ///nCa, 18 March 2025

Here are some photos from the exhibition: