Diplomatic Briefing on the International Year of Peace and Trust held in Singapore – Turkmen Ambassador had a series of meeting with Singaporean officials

On March 14, 2025, a diplomatic briefing was held in the Republic of Singapore at the Wyndham Hotel, bringing together key stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality. The event attracted representatives from Singapore’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport, and Trade and Industry, as well as officials from the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, Central Asian diplomats, academics, and members of the media.

The briefing was led by Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Singapore B. Durdyev (with resident in Seoul), who provided detailed insights into the planned political, economic, and cultural activities throughout the year in Turkmenistan. The emphasis was placed on the high-level events commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, a key milestone for the country.

Ambassador Durdyev also highlighted Turkmenistan’s comprehensive vision for the year under the banner of the “International Year of Peace and Trust,” with a focus on peacebuilding initiatives and promoting trust globally.

The event also offered an opportunity to discuss ongoing and future cooperation between Turkmenistan and Singapore. Ambassador Durdyev elaborated on the large-scale projects and programs that have been launched in Turkmenistan under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. These initiatives aim to enhance Turkmenistan’s global presence and foster greater international collaboration.

Additionally, Ambassador Durdyev introduced two important publications—“Magtymguly – the Sage of the World,” a new book by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and “Jewel of the Mind,” a new book by National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During his visit to Singapore, a series of meetings between Ambassador B. Durdyev and senior Singaporean officials took place.

On 12 March 2025, Ambassador Durdyev met with Mr. Samuel Tan, Director-General of the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia Directorate of Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The discussions centered around advancing political consultations, organizing high-level visits, and expanding cooperation in international organizations. Ambassador Durdyev also briefed Mr. Tan on the events planned in Turkmenistan in connection with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality and the UN’s declaration of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust.

On 13 March 2025, the Ambassador met with Mr. Mohamad Maliki Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs. During this meeting, both parties discussed Turkmenistan-Singapore relations and future collaborations, particularly focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation within international organizations. Additionally, Minister Mohamad Maliki Osman was invited to visit Turkmenistan in the near future to conduct political consultations to and discuss bilateral cooperation issues.

The visit continued on 15 March 2025 with meetings with representatives from Singapore’s Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Trade and Industry. Ambassador Durdyev met with Mr. Bernard Lim, Director-General for International Relations and Security of the Ministry of Transport, to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in transport and logistics. Specific attention was given to areas such as modernization of the Turkmenbashy International Seaport, shipbuilding and repair, establishing collaboration between the “Türkmendeňizderýaýollary” [Turkmen marine and river ways] Agency and the Caspian Sea Institute of Turkmenistan with corresponding agencies and institutions in Singapore, as well as training specialists in civil aviation and maritime sectors.

The same day, Ambassador Durdyev met with Mr. Yu Xing Tay, Deputy Director of the Europe and Central Asia Division of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Discussions focused on intensifying trade and business relations between Turkmenistan and Singapore. Specific topics covered including the conclusion of bilateral economic and trade-related documents, organizing business forums, attracting Singaporean investments to special economic zones of Turkmenistan, studying Singapore’s experience in e-commerce, learning requirements for exporting Turkmen agricultural products to Singapore, and strengthening cooperation with Singaporean financial institutions. ///nCa, 17 March 2025