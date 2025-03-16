Türkiye: A Premier Destination for Meetings & Events

Türkiye has firmly established itself as a global leader in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry, offering world-class venues, seamless accessibility, and unparalleled hospitality. Over the past two decades, İstanbul has risen as a top-tier player in the international meetings market, attracting major congresses and corporate events. With its state-of-the-art congress centres, premium hotel chains, and groundbreaking urban development projects, Türkiye continues to secure its leading position in the industry.

Beyond its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and renowned culinary scene, Türkiye is redefining the MICE experience with cutting-edge facilities and innovative industry initiatives.

New Cooperation to Elevate İstanbul as a Global Congress Destination

İstanbul is taking a bold step forward to solidify its position as one of the world’s leading congress destinations through an unprecedented public-private sector collaboration. A new strategic cooperation has been launched, bringing together key stakeholders from the Turkish meetings and events industry to streamline the bidding process, enhance delegate participation, and provide comprehensive support packages for international congresses.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, İstanbul Chamber of Commerce, İstanbul Convention and Visitors Bureau (ICVB), Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TUROB), and İstanbul’s two major airports – İGA İstanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW).

A Unified Effort for Seamless Congress Hosting

With this powerful alliance, İstanbul is introducing a holistic approach to congress tourism, ensuring that international event organisers receive seamless support in bringing their congresses to the city. The cooperation focuses on:

Easy Bidding Process: A unified and simplified approach to international congress bidding ensures that event organisers can navigate the process efficiently and confidently.

Delegate Boosting Initiatives: Tailored marketing efforts and strategic campaigns to attract a larger global audience to congresses hosted in İstanbul.

Congress Support Packages: Financial and logistical incentives, promotional assistance, and customised city experiences to enhance the appeal of İstanbul as a premier MICE destination.

A key highlight of this initiative is the upcoming Public-Private Sector Industry Declaration, a formal commitment by all partners to actively welcome, support, and facilitate major international congresses in İstanbul. This declaration underscores Türkiye’s dedication to creating a thriving, business-friendly environment for the global meetings industry.

With İstanbul’s world-class infrastructure, unmatched connectivity, and rich cultural heritage, this new initiative marks a transformative moment in the city’s MICE landscape—making it more accessible, attractive, and competitive on the global stage.

This is just the beginning of a new era for İstanbul as a congress capital. The collective vision and expertise of this partnership will ensure that the city remains at the forefront of global congress tourism, ready to host the world’s most prestigious events.

For further details, stay tuned as we unveil the full scope of support packages and opportunities for international congress organizers.

Why İstanbul? A Global Hub for Innovation, Knowledge, and Connectivity

For centuries, İstanbul has been a center of power, knowledge, and commerce, shaping the course of civilizations and fostering global exchange. Today, the city continues to lead as an international hub for congresses and events, offering a dynamic ecosystem where business, science, technology, and culture thrive together.

Straddling two continents, İstanbul is a world-class convention destination, home to purpose-built congress centres, five-star accommodations, and unrivalled accessibility. The city’s Congress Valley, a hub for international events, seamlessly integrates historic charm with cutting-edge technology. Attendees can explore Michelin-starred restaurants, vibrant nightlife, luxury shopping, and centuries-old landmarks, making every business trip an unforgettable experience. İstanbul’s urban transformation projects, such as Galataport and Tersane, are introducing new purpose-built venues that redefine conference and exhibition spaces.

A Global City with Unmatched Accessibility

As one of the most connected cities in the world, İstanbul serves as a gateway between continents, markets, and industries. With two international airports—İGA İstanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport—offering over 560 direct flights, İstanbul ensures seamless access for global delegates, making international congress participation effortless.

A Knowledge and Innovation Powerhouse

İstanbul is a city that shapes ideas, pioneers’ innovation, and fosters academic excellence.

It is home to;

Over 60 universities, leading research institutions, and globally recognized scholars

A thriving ecosystem in science, technology, and entrepreneurship, supporting groundbreaking discoveries

World-renowned medical institutions and hospitals, making it a center for medical congresses and scientific exchange

With its strong focus on healthcare, technology, finance, and sustainability, İstanbul provides the perfect platform for industries looking to shape the future.

A Center for Business, Trade & Industry Leadership

As one of the fastest-growing economic hubs, İstanbul is a decision-making center for global business leaders. It is a key player in:

International trade and investment, home to global brands and financial institutions,

Sectoral summits and global congresses, attracting thought leaders, industry pioneers, and policymakers.

Hosting a congress in İstanbul means gaining access to a city that is not just a venue but a dynamic market for networking, knowledge exchange, and growth.

Beyond the Event: An Unparalleled Experience

A congress in İstanbul is never just about the sessions—it’s an immersive experience. From its breathtaking skyline and historic quarters to its contemporary art scene and vibrant gastronomy, İstanbul offers delegates a multi-dimensional journey that goes beyond business.

Among the World’s Most Visited Cities, surpassing 18 million international visitors annually

Historic and modern venues, from world-class convention centres to exclusive waterfront locations

Unique incentive experiences, including private yacht cruises, cultural workshops, and exclusive gala venues

A rich cultural scene, featuring historic landmarks, museums, art galleries, and UNESCO heritage sites

Vibrant nightlife, high-end shopping, and year-round festivals, providing unforgettable post-congress experiences

A Michelin Guide-listed culinary scene, combining centuries-old flavours with modern gastronomy

Luxury shopping, dynamic nightlife, and year-round cultural events

Meetings in Türkiye: A Perfect Blend of Business & Leisure

Türkiye offers a seamless blend of business and leisure, catering to professionals seeking both productivity and relaxation. From vibrant metropolises to tranquil coastal retreats, the country presents a diverse range of MICE destinations:

Antalya: A Year-Round MICE Paradise

Boasting 300 days of sunshine, Antalya is one of the world’s top convention and exhibition destinations. With more than 300 five-star hotels and over 175,000 convention seats, it has hosted high-profile events, including the G20 Summit. The city’s extensive tourism infrastructure, stunning Mediterranean beaches, ancient ruins, and exquisite Mediterranean cuisine make it a premier MICE location.

Bodrum: The Luxury Incentive Capital

Renowned for its coastal resorts, sophisticated venues, and luxury lifestyle, Bodrum is a sought-after destination for incentive travel. With direct flights from major European capitals, it offers exclusive Michelin Guide-listed dining, Blue Flag beaches, high-end shopping, and iconic experiences such as blue cruises. Recognized by American Express Travel’s ‘Trending Destinations 2024’, Bodrum blends Aegean charm with world-class luxury.

İzmir: The Aegean’s Business & Lifestyle Hub

Ranked as the city with the highest quality of life in Türkiye, İzmir offers a dynamic mix of modern infrastructure, rich history, and an exceptional culinary scene. As home to UNESCO-listed Ephesus and Pergamon, the city provides an inspiring setting for MICE events. Recognized by Lonely Planet’s ‘Best in Travel 2024’, İzmir captivates visitors with its vibrant city life, idyllic coastal towns, and renowned wine routes.

Cappadocia: A Boutique Incentive Destination

For those seeking an unforgettable incentive experience, Cappadocia is a dream destination. Famous for its otherworldly landscapes, cave hotels, and hot air balloon rides, the region offers a one-of-a-kind setting for intimate meetings and exclusive corporate retreats. Its rich history, underground cities, and unique natural formations make it a spectacular venue for boutique events.

Türkiye: Your Next MICE Destination

With world-class facilities, seamless accessibility, and a commitment to innovation, Türkiye is the ultimate destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. Whether in İstanbul’s dynamic metropolis, Antalya’s sun-kissed coastline, or Bodrum’s luxurious escapes, Türkiye offers an unrivalled MICE experience, where business meets inspiration. ///nCa, 16 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)