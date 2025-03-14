Turkmenistan and Belarus Strengthen Business Partnership at Minsk Forum

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus Nazarguly Shagulyev took part in a business event organized in Minsk at the National Marketing Center under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.

The forum was attended by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, representatives of key departments in the legal and investment fields, as well as heads of more than 40 diplomatic missions accredited in Belarus.

During the event, up-to-date information on doing business in Belarus in 2025 was presented. Special emphasis was placed on the possibilities of financing investment projects, investment infrastructure, preferential treatment for foreign investors, as well as on the legal framework.

On the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Shagulyev met with Nikolai Borisevich, Director of the National Marketing Center, who outlined the center’s comprehensive services for fostering foreign economic activity.

The National Marketing Center actively contributes to the implementation of the trade and economic policy of Belarus. The organization has cooperation agreements with more than 70 foreign countries.

Borisevich expressed the readiness of the National Marketing Center of the Republic of Belarus to deepen collaboration with Turkmenistan through joint initiatives and knowledge sharing.

Ambassador Shagulyev confirmed the desire of the Turkmen side to intensify trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of new joint projects between Turkmenistan and Belarus. ///nCa, 14 March 2025