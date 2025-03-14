The border of eternal friendship from now on and forever – Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan sign an epochal Treaty on the state border

The historic Treaty on the state border was signed by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov following summit talks in Bishkek on 13 March 2025.

Two border crossings, which have been closed since 2021, have resumed operation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. On 14 March, Tajik Somonair Airline will perform its first flight on the Dushanbe-Bishkek-Dushanbe route, flights from Bishkek to Khujand are being launched. Car service will also be restored.

Following the talks, the leaders stated that “from now on and forever, the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will remain the border of eternal friendship between the two fraternal countries and peoples.”

They noted that in the coming period, the necessary measures will be taken for the qualitative development of trade and economic cooperation through the effective use of the economic potential of the two countries in order to ensure a breakthrough in this direction.

The heads of state promised to promote the preservation of the ethnic and linguistic identity of the peoples of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the creation of favorable conditions for ethnic Tajiks living in Kyrgyzstan and ethnic Kyrgyz living in Tajikistan, the activities of public associations and national cultural centers, in the context of the preservation and development of their native language, national culture, traditions and customs.

In the near future, an agreement will be concluded between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the point of junction of state borders. “We plan to sign this document as part of the upcoming celebration of the International Navruz Day in the ancient city of Khujand,” Emomali Rahmon said.

International and regional organizations welcomed the milestone event.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended both countries’ leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion.

He expressed hope for sustained constructive engagement between the two countries towards fostering mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and a peaceful future for their people and the broader region.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization called the Treaty “the embodiment of the good will of the Parties to resolve issues by peaceful means in the spirit of equal consultations, mutual understanding and respect.”

The SCO member States consider the agreement a “valuable contribution to peace, security and stability in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization”.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization emphasized that “resolving border issues will undoubtedly contribute to the progressive development of regional cooperation in various fields and contribute to improving security in the CSTO area of responsibility.”

***

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also signed a number of important documents, including Agreements on access to water and energy facilities, construction and use of highways, cooperation in agriculture and in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary safety, memoranda on cooperation in construction, architecture, industry, new technologies, as well as in the field of youth policy and sports for 2025-2027. years, programs of cooperation between different regions of the two countries in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres, and other documents. ///nCa, 14 March 2025