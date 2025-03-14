Arkadag receives international recognition as an Environmentally Friendly Smart City

On 13 March, the ceremony of awarding the Certificate of Excellence of the Hangzhou Dianzi University (China) took place in the city of Arkadag. This recognition was granted to Arkadag as an outstanding example of an environmentally friendly smart city.

The event was attended by representatives of the city’s governing bodies, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng, as well as honored elders and youth.



In his address, Ambassador Qian Naicheng highlighted Hangzhou’s leadership in innovative industries and digital technologies. He noted that Dianzi University actively cooperates with various countries to assess the level of technological advancement in developing cities. The city of Arkadag, with its notable achievements in ecology and digitalization, was recognized as a model by university experts.

The Ambassador expressed his honor in presenting the Certificate to Arkadag and officially handed the document to D. Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan.



During the ceremony, videos showcasing the advanced technologies employed in Arkadag were presented. Special emphasis was placed on the city’s digitalization process and the integration of innovative solutions in transportation, as well as social and cultural facilities. ///nCa, 14 March 2025