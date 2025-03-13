Turkmenistan took part in the 5th meeting of the Coordination Committee of the OTS

On March 12, 2025, the 5th meeting of the Coordination Committee of the OTS was held in the building of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Istanbul. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye M. Ishangulyev.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, the Ambassador of Hungary to Türkiye, the Secretaries General of the OTS, TURKSOY and TURKPA, the heads of the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Investment Fund.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the decisions taken within the framework of the 11th OTS Summit, joint activities within the organization and the Action Plan for 2025. Also, within the framework of the meeting, the heads of affiliated international organizations of the OTS presented reports on their activities in 2024.

In its speech at the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan focused on the relevance of the topic of peace and trust. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan familiarized the participants in detail with the activities carried out by Turkmenistan in this direction, and emphasized the symbolism of the fact that in 2025 the country celebrates the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality, which is the basis for promoting dialogue, strengthening international cooperation and ensuring sustainable peace.



The Turkmen delegation also drew the attention of the participants to the importance of the adoption by the UN General Assembly of a Resolution declaring, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust. In this regard, the role of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy aimed at consolidating international efforts to strengthen peace and trust was emphasized. ///nCa, 13 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)