Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom discuss establishment of British International University Turkmenistan

On 11 March 2025, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat with a delegation from the British Education Network (BEN), the University of London, and Professor David Baker, Chair of the Board of Directors of AD Education UK.

This meeting marked an important stage in strengthening Turkmen-British educational cooperation. The Minister of Education of Turkmenistan, Jumamurad Gurbangeldiyev, emphasized that 2025 has been declared the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan, and the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality underscores the country’s commitment to the principles of sustainable development and international partnership.

During the meeting, the results of joint projects for 2024-2025 were discussed, including:

• High marks for Turkmen universities in international rankings (THE Impact Rankings 2024, UI GreenMetric World University Ranking);

• Successful implementation of training seminars on modern methods of teaching English within the framework of the Accelerating English Language Learning in Central Asia project;

• Online consultations with leading British universities.

The British delegation presented projects on the establishment of the British International University Turkmenistan and extensive information on the experience of the University of London. The British Education Network platform and the experience of the University of London, which unites 17 renowned colleges and cooperates with more than 100 partners in 40 countries, serve as a solid foundation for further development of cooperation.

In conclusion, the sides noted that these initiatives open up additional opportunities for knowledge exchange and further development of partnerships in the field of education.///nCa, 12 March 2025 (photo credit – Ministry of education of Turkmenistan)