Turkmenistan Embassy to Azerbaijan marks 30 Years of Neutrality

On 6 March 2025, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Azerbaijan organized an event at the Magtymguly Fragi Center for Turkmen Literature at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

It was attended by the heads of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, researchers and Turkmen students, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

Special attention was paid to the importance of Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality and its use as a constructive mechanism for strengthening peace and stability on a global scale. The meeting participants discussed Turkmenistan’s peace-loving initiatives within the framework of the United Nations.

The presentation of the book by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Magtymguly – the thinker of the world” was held on the sidelines of the event.

The participants of the meeting got acquainted with the contents of the book and highly appreciated the scientific and historical information about the life and work of Magtymguly Fragi, who called for the unity of the Turkmen people. The book highlights the importance of education and science in the development of neutral Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 11 March 2025