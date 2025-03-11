The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium and Mengli Secrets World Fashion presented ethnic art in the Netherlands

On 8 March 2025, in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands, a significant event took place that graced the international panorama of peace and culture – an exhibition dedicated to International Women’s Day. This unique festival brought together representatives of different nations, demonstrating the contribution of women to the preservation of cultural heritage, strengthening international cooperation and promoting the principles of peace and trust, reflected in declaring 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.



One of the most striking and distinctive places of the exhibition was the pavilion of Turkmenistan, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium in cooperation with the fashion house “Mengli Secrets World Fashion”, located in the Netherlands. This corner of Turkmen art attracted attention with its richness of exposition, presenting authentic examples of national creativity and the spiritual heritage of the Turkmen people.



Exclusive jewelry created according to the ancient canons of Turkmen craftsmen, as well as national souvenirs and exquisite outfits combining traditional elements of the national costume with modern fashion trends were demonstrated at the stand. Traditional musical instruments symbolizing the rich cultural palette of the Turkmen people have become an integral part of the exhibition. Their sound filled the hall with an atmosphere of harmony, reflecting the power of art that can unite people from different parts of the world.



The Turkmen pavilion has become a reflection of the philosophy of peace that guides Turkmenistan in international relations, remaining true to its principles of humanism and cultural interaction.



The Parktheater in Eindhoven has become a symbolic bridge connecting peoples and traditions. On this day, the theater’s stage turned into an arena for inspiring dances and musical performances, demonstrating the harmonious coexistence of different cultures. This event has become an important platform for dialogue between cultures, emphasizing the importance of peace and trust on a global scale. ///nCa, 11 March 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)